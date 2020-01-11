Police dispatched after cyclist spotted riding on Surrey motorway

Traffic was slowed on a motorway in Surrey after a cyclist was spotted riding on the carriageway.

At 10.45 on Saturday morning (January 11) a motorist reported alerted authorities that a cyclist was riding his bike on the M25 between junction 8 for Reigate and junction 9 for Leatherhead.

While police were sent out to help the rider, Highways England put up a message on the overhead electronic signs warning road users of the cyclist and instructing them to reduce their speed to 50mph.

However, traffic officers were not able to find the cycle, and presume he had ridden off the motorway before they could get to him.

Highways England told Cycling Weekly: “At 1044 Highways England was alerted by Surrey Police to a report of a cyclist on the M25. The report had come in from a member of public and the cyclist was seen on the clockwise carriageway between junction 8 for Reigate and junction 9 for Leatherhead.

“Highways England Control Operators alerted oncoming road users of a cyclist in road and to slow down using the overhead gantry messaging. Meanwhile, traffic officers were deployed to the scene to assist the cyclist but they were not located having already removed themselves from the motorway.”

In 2014, a man was looking for a shortcut home and put his address into a satnav, proceeding to cycle along the hard shoulder of the M3 during rush hour.

The man was spotted on motorway cameras and police were sent out who then picked him up and removed him from harm’s way.