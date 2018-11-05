Pro continental Burgos-BH rider banned for four years for doping violation

The Spanish rider is the second team member to be suspended in 12 months

A Spanish rider for the Burgos-BH professional continental team has been banned for four years for a doping offence.

Ibai Salas has been sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation arising from an adverse passport finding.

Salas is the second Burgos-BH rider to be banned in the last 12 months, after David Belda returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO last year.

The Burgos-BH team could be suspended from racing for up to 45 days, because of this second violation in the last year, according the UCI.

>>> Cycling anti-doping campaigners call for WADA president to resign after controversies

A statement from the UCI said: “[We] take note of the decision rendered by the National Anti-Doping Organisation of Spain to impose a four-year period of ineligibility on Mr Ibai Salas for an anti-doping rule violation arising from an adverse passport finding.

“This constitutes the second anti-doping rule violation for a member of the UCI professional continental Team Burgos-BH within a 12-month period.”

The UCI confirmed Salas’ ban on Monday afternoon.

Last December, David Belda was also banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Organisation of Spain after an adverse analytical finding for EPO.

Belda’s samples were provided in March 2017 during out of competition doping controls.

The two cases within 12 months trigger UCI anti-doping rules which mean the team could be suspended for 15 to 45 days.

This matter has been referred to the disciplinary commission which will issue a decision, according to the UCI.

Salas, 27, has ridden with Burgos since 2014.

Belda, 35, rode for the team for most of the period since 2011, picking up the overall victory at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon in 2014 and two stage wins in the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta Liberty Seguros that year.

Burgos-BH is a member of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), an organisation made up of professional cycling teams that aims to clean up the cycling’s image