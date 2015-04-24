Richie Porte seals overall victory at Giro del Trentino

Team Sky's Richie Porte continues his imperious stage race form by winning the overall title at the Giro del Trentino

Team Sky’s Richie Porte sealed his third stage race victory in a row by safely navigating his way through stage four of the Giro del Trentino to take the overall win.

Porte maintained his 22-second advantage over Astana’s Mikel Landa on the stage between Malè and Cles, with teammate Leopold König securing third place overall, some 58 seconds back on the Australian.

Landa’s colleague Paolo Tiralongo took the win on the final stage by outsprinting the other two members of a three-man breakaway as Porte and co finished safely in the pack.

Wins at Paris-Nice and the Tour of Catalunya have catapulted Porte to the top of the UCI rankings as he homes in on his first Grand Tour of the year – the Giro d’Italia.

Porte will lead Team Sky in the Italian race and will go in as one of the form riders. Stage 14’s long time trial will play into the Tasmanian’s hands more than many of his rivals and his imperious form in the mountains in recent weeks will give him confidence going into the challenging race.