Sigma Sports expands with new Midlands store

Sigma Sports is expanding with a second store in the East Midlands town of Oakham.

The road cycling and triathlon retailer has grown substantially in recent years, with an ever more prominent online presence and swelling own brand offering.

Now, the flagship Hampton Wick store in South West London – which is currently undergoing a refit – will be joined by a second property in Oakham, Rutland.

Sigma Sports appears to be flying against the trend. Over the course of 2019, high street cycling retailer Evans Cycles closed over 10 stores and Cycle Surgery has been reducing shop fronts since 2017 with rumours of trouble ahead featured on industry websites.

Sigma Sports’ new premises in Oakham, Rutland, will comprise of a 4,000 square foot retail space at South Street, with road and run categories as well as mountain bikes and associated muddy riding gear.

The South West London store is frequently used to host events, and the new addition will no doubt have a similar remit.

The retailer says the aim is to create a hub for the active outdoor community in the area, and the location was chosen in part due to its ample space and warehouse facility as well as its proximity to the renowned Melton International CiCLE Classic and Women’s CiCLE Classic races – both of which feature anually in British Cycling’s HSBC National Road Series.

Sigma Sports’ Managing Director, Ian Whittingham says: “We are very excited to bring our retail offering to Oakham, a beautiful location with some stunning riding right on the doorstep. This expansion will allow us to engage with the cycling community around Leicestershire and beyond, bringing the same excellent levels of customer service that we’ve become renowned for in South West London.”

The store opening will create a number of job openings – and there are a range of roles advertised on the Sigma Sports career page.

Wittingham said: “Knowledgeable staff that deliver exceptional customer service are key to our success as a company. We’re immediately seeking applications from experienced retail professionals with a passion for cycling and triathlon.”