Tell us: What are your thoughts on riding two abreast out on the roads?

We want to know your thoughts on cyclists riding two abreast out on the roads.

The topic has hit the headlines over the last week as British Cycling and charity Cycling UK are calling for changes to the Highway Code for anyone riding in a group and drivers trying to overtake.

Under the Highway Code, riding two abreast is allowed but the guidance often leads to confusion as motorists believe cyclists should single out when drivers wish to overtake, which can fuel hostility between road users.

As usual, the topic of road safety has resulted in the usual flurry of newspaper columnists filling their pages with headlines about “cyclists stamping their feet” and the “moral superiority” of cyclists.

But we want to hear from Cycling Weekly readers to get your thoughts on riding two abreast.

The government is currently consulting the public on planned changes to the Highway Code aimed at improving road safety for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders, but campaigners fear the proposed new wording for the two abreast rule is still too confusing.

The current wording in the Highway Code under rule 66, says “you should never ride more than two abreast, and ride in single file on narrow or busy roads and when riding round bends,” but British Cycling believes this should be the rule should be expanded.

Do you ride two abreast when out with friends? How do you react when a car is waiting behind? Should drivers be more patient when travelling behind cyclists? Does the Highway Code need to be updated?

