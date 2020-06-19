Tweets of the Week: Peter Sagan’s wonderful wheelies, Orla Walsh with a rollers crash and more

It’s no secret social media can sometimes be a dark and depressing place, but every so often you see a post that brightens your day just a little bit.

That’s the inspiration behind Tweets of the Week – a bit of cycling sunshine in the darkness.

With that in mind, we’ve collected our usual top-10 hits from cycling Instagram and Twitter from the last seven days.

We’ve got Peter Sagan doing his thing, Orla Walsh with a heroic save on the rollers, and the cycling kit that never was.

Here are our favourites tweets from the last seven days:

1. It’s not a myth – the Netherlands is flat

2. Anyone know this feeling from the club rides? Sagan makes it look easy

3. …And he’s still got enough in the legs to pop wheelies after training

4. Trek-Segafredo’s chef courts controversy

5. Vaughters is ready to make his racing comeback – 47 is the new 27

6. The strangest trend to emerge this week?

7. Now that was a good save (and some epic sprinting power)

8. Well, looks like we’ll never see this kit in the peloton now

9. Are track stands an essential for pro riders?

10. Dangerous drivers aren’t the problem in Andorra, it’s the careless cows

We’ll be back next week with more from cycling social media.