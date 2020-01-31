Tweets of the week: Rohan Dennis, André Greipel, Vasil Kiryienka and more

Well well well, what do we have this week?

Pro riders designing new world champion jerseys, iridescent rain jackets, André Greipel and Alex Dowsett doing their best Baywatch impression, oh, and the most perfect Chris Froome imitation you’ll possibly ever seen.

Well done, internet, you win this week.

1. Contender for video of the year and we’re barely one month in

2. The longer you look at it the more disturbing this image becomes

3. Imagine the stress this guy experienced watching Matthew Holmes and Richie Porte coming into the finish on Willunga Hill

4. Nairo Quintana: Beer, useless if it’s flat.

5. I need to know exactly how long he spent doing this

6. In the latest edition of information we absolutely did not need to know, here’s Alex Dowsett

7. First win since 2018 and he goes and does this 👏👏👏

8. The peloton meets Baywatch

9. Does this mean they call the team car behind them Steve Cummings?

10. How…do you even make a material that colour??

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.