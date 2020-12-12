Tweets of the week: Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe and more

As we approach the shortest day of the year, you know what will keep our collective spirits up?

Nope, not the warm embrace of a loved one, or the companionship of friends and family, but the drip, drip, drip of serotonin from doom-scrolling on Twitter until the sun has well and truly set, which at the moment is around just after you finish lunch.

In case you missed any tweets as your eyes glazed over due to the endless infinity of the internet, here’s a round-up of the best bits from this week.

No, no, don’t thank me, no need for statues or medals, I’m simply just doing my job.

1. Even though the Telegraph couldn’t get Geoghegan Hart’s name right, glad to see they absolutely nailed the pronunciation of ‘Paris’

2. 2000CHF fine to Luke Rowe for being gross

3. Your weekly dose of cute to make you feel like the world is ok for a couple of minutes

4. Destined to be a hit with non-cycling family members

5. Don’t know about you but I’d hate to be whoever Vernon is right about now

6. The off-season soon gets to everyone in the cycling world

7. To be honest the only way to stop Deceuninck – Quick-Step winning would probably be to make them wear denim

8. Err…delicious…???

9. Doctor Hutch with the galaxy brain method of not crashing

10. Equivalent to cycling around the Earth nearly 20 times

We’ll be back next week with more pure fire tweets from the world of cycling