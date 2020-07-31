Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt, Sam Bennett and Geraint Thomas

Another week in the wonderful world of pro cycling social media and once again we’ve been treated to some invaluable insights.

We’ve had high level stage racing back with the Vuelta a Burgos and riders will be excitedly looking forward to the first WorldTour race of the new season, Strade Bianche, this weekend.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

So lets take a look at what the professional have been talking about over the last week:

1. Thomas De Gendt is a Thomas De Ghent expert

2. Brian Holm gets used to the bizarre sights of racing in 2020

3. Internal rivalry over at Lotto-Soudal is getting heated

4. Mario Cipollini still asserting his dominance, over any and every adversary

5. More Strade women’s coverage please

6. Skids are not just for kids, says Adam Blythe

7. Snowdonia looks a little different in the sun?

8. Nope, those colours aren’t any better on a car

9. When you’re team is so food, almost no-one is wearing the standard jersey

10. It’s easy to spot a track sprinter

We’ll be back in seven days with more from cycling social media.