Tweets of the Week: Winter training camp edition, featuring Tao Geoghegan Hart, Abby Mae Parkinson and Egan Bernal

The first few weeks of 2021 have been dedicated to winter training for the pros.

Most teams are currently undergoing their winter training camps across Europe, with many squads opting for the warmer climates of Spain.

While it often stings to watch the pros riding in shorts during the winter in the UK and parts of the US, it’s not always sunshine and espressos.

This week’s tweets of the week is dedicated to the winter training camp – here are just a few of our favour social media posts from the last seven days:

1. There is video evidence of this moment online…

2. They could at least have given Dowsett a real challenge

3. Egan Bernal appears to have entered witness protection

4. Pundits at the time said Alberto Bettiol would one day win Flanders

5. Cannondale showing the scale of their TT bikes

6. Inside an Ineos training camp, featuring A LOT of Rohan Dennis

7. I could do with this cassette for the gentle hills during winter

8. The split personality of winter training locations

9. That buckle should be a quick fix…right?

10. Don’t be too disheartened if world champion Julian Alaphilippe overtakes you on a climb

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.