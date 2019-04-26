Tweets of the week: Adam Blythe, Larry Warbasse, Phil Gaimon and more

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Elinor Barker and Coryn Rivera.

1. There is no such thing as a poorly baked cookie.

2. When a Dutchman wins Amstel Gold Race, they let the whole world hear about it.

3. Not sure whether their game plan accounted for the beast that is Mathieu van der Poel.

4. Thought the punchline was going to be better to be honest.

5. A worrying state of affairs.

6. I would have thought Instagram boyfriend would be listed as number one.

7. Breakfast is clearly where the party is when you reach the age of 37.

8. Who cares about being aero, when you can win the stage and the entire race regardless.

9. A strong mental attitude is crucial during the marathon, but a decent lung capacity also helps.

10. I may be wrong, but I’ve got a strong feeling Philippe Gilbert may have a few fans at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this weekend.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.