Tweets of the week: Alberto Contador, Michael Valgren, Amanda Spratt and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week



As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Adam Blythe, Rigoberto Urán and Phil Gaimon

1. Contadaor’s dog knows a thing or two about drafting

2. The new swimwear cycling kit, presented by Rowe, Valgren and Blythe

3. Christian Bale is a man of many riding talents

4. The new Rapha EF Education First kit has a bizarre aerodynamic feature…

6. Amanda Spratt has lost her height advantage

7. I think Julian Alaphilippe has misunderstood motor pacing

8. Fun new game to play in the 2019 season – Spot Connor Dunne?

9. Adam Blythe turns sports director

10. How Instagram has changed the Tour Down Under