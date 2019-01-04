Tweets of the week: Caleb Ewan, Alex Dowsett, Peter Sagan and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Caleb Ewan, Alex Howes and Peter Sagan.

1. Time (trial) traveller, Alex Dowsett

2. The Lotto boys give modelling a shot

3. Thomas De Gendt, still the king of Twitter in 2019

4. Gaimon sums up our return to training

5. Oh, and he went a bit blue

6. The secret to youth? Riding for EF Education First

7. January problems…

8. Calm and collected, for now

9. Sagan training for his next Olympic discipline?

10. Nizzolo’s new love

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.