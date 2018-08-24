Tweets of the week: Callum Skinner, Lance Armstrong, Geraint Thomas and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Chris Hoy, Alex Dowsett, Nicolas Roche and more.

1 Needs no words

2 That’s one way to boost your public profile

3 He’s right, it does look naff

4 Gerrard Thompson is my favourite rider

5 Meta peloton

6 Still miles away from his head

7 Lance pops over to Germany for the day

8 As a consolation, you’re in TOTW

9 More races should really go under the sea

10 Imagine meeting picture two walking down the street

We’ll be back in seven days time for more of the best from social media.