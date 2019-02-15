Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Abby Mickey, Alex Dowsett and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from EF Education First, Thomas De Gendt and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

1. Toms Skujiņš has a new bike

2. Geraint Thomas made many appearances at the Six Nations

3. Helen Wyman has a one-track mind

4. Any guesses? (*Answer at the bottom of this page)

5. So you’re saying they can’t swap bikes?

6. Stage win prizes are getting out of hand

7. We’ve all been there

8. I wondered why Kate Middleton was wearing the rainbow jersey

9. Some quality punditry from Twitter’s resident cycling expert

10. Give me 10 please

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.

*It’s Jos van Emden