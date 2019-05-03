Tweets of the week: Mark Cavendish, Michael Woods, Alberto Contador and more

The best social media posts from across the cycling world this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Callum Skinner, Dan Bigham and Johan Bruyneel.

1. I bet this guy hasn’t even thought about his aerodynamic drag.

2. They do say imitation is the highest form of flattery.

3. When rice cake packaging gets lost in translation. Do you risk it?

4. A bit of fun with the reigning British champion

5. Now that is a national kit and a half if I have ever seen one!

6. You wait, this weekend one leg warmer on and one leg warmer off will be all the rage when you are riding through the country lanes.

7. Don’t you mean 312km Strava? #StravaUploadFail

View this post on Instagram

Hola a tod@s,ayer batí el récord de kms en un día de toda mi vida!!!312kms!!!😅Desde la Vuelta a España de mi despedida no veía la cifra del 200 en mi bici, pero el ambiente y el recorrído me animaron a intentarlo pese a no estar muy entrenado, lo disfruté de una manera increíble y puedo decir que VOLVERÉ!!! 💘“Querer es poder” Hello everyone! Yesterday I beat the record of kms in a day of all my life!!!312kms!!!😅Since the Vuelta a España of my farewell I did not see the figure of 200 on my bike computer, but the atmosphere and the route encouraged me to try despite not being very trained. I enjoyed it in an incredible way and I can say that I will return!💘 #Mallorca312 #Estamoslocos #morethanagranfondo

A post shared by Alberto Contador (@acontadoroficial) on

8. I can’t wait to hear the conspiracies on how cookies are the beacon of cycling performance.

9. Never use digits when describing your club 10 performance.

10. And now we wait for incoming abuse in 3, 2, 1…

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.