Tweets of the week: Mark Cavendish, Tao Geoghegan Hart, James Knox and more

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Dimension Data, Luke Rowe and more.

1. Late night oboe helps the jet lag…

2. J.R.R Tolkien inspired cycling Tweets not probably not the future

Sharethrough (Mobile)

3. “You can’t win anything with kids”

4. A fine tribute

5. Quite a novel way to announced your team. Just takes time and new tabs.

6. Cumbria finally getting the Grand Tour exposure it deserves

7. Hoping she bought a coffee she didn’t want just to be polite

8. Harsh

9. Well, who doesn’t?

10. Ned’s in this week, and he’s trying to elbow Lenny out of a cushy job to make way for Dave

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.