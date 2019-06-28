Tweets of the week: Richie Porte, Alex Dowsett, Geraint Thomas and more

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Tiesj Benoot, Rohan Dennis, Callum Skinner and more.

1. Adam’s going to space

2. Just say yes and work out the details later

3. Undoubtedly this was the reason he won

Sharethrough (Mobile)

4. The pre-Tour tensions are at an all time high

5. Must be gutting this. Totally decimated

6. He can’t possibly lose all of these ones right?

7. No comment

8. Something tells me he wasn’t having a great time

9. 10/10 for effort and organisation

10. This is a weird thing to film

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.