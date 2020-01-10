Tweets of the Week: Rigoberto Uràn, Annemiek van Vleuten and the Tour de France Beefeaters

Racing is just around the corner and riders are getting excited
Alex Ballinger

It’s a new season and WorldTour racing is just around the corner.

With the men’s and women’s Tour Down Under on the horizon, riders are getting excited to get back to the peloton, with many polishing off their last training rides before racing gets under way.

>>> Six issues of Cycling Weekly for £6 in the January sale! <<<

Here are just a few of the highlights from cycling Twitter from the last week, including Lizzie Deignan, Rohan Dennis and Alec Briggs.

1. Something very familiar about Van der Poel’s new kit…

2. Pedersen enjoying his pot of gold after the Worlds

3. The danger of autocorrect in the cycling world

4. When someone says WorldTour racing is back

View this post on Instagram

iiiiiiiiitttt’s RACE DAY!

A post shared by Rohan Dennis (@rohandennis) on

5. Think we can all relate to this game face

View this post on Instagram

#pokerface 🤣

A post shared by Lizzie D (@l_deignan) on

6. Chaves has got some moves

7. Anyone else just climb Etna twice and stay in their comfort zone? Nope, me neither

8. The Team Ineos beard squad picking up fans

9. Nope, no idea

10. Alec Briggs throws the rulebook out the window

We’ll be back next week with more from the wonderful world of cycling social media.

Upcoming events

More events