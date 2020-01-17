Tweets of the week: Rohan Dennis, Geraint Thomas and Sam Bennett

RACING. IS. BACK. The Women’s Tour Down Under is happening right now and the men’s edition begins in four days.

Ah, racing is back. Breathe it in. Deeply. Relax, the return of the WorldTour means winter is on its way out and then summer will be here. Soon the Classics will be upon us and then we have three Grand Tours to enjoy. Before long it will all be over again and we’ll have another dark winter lacking televised pedaling.

So this season let’s resolve to enjoy every single minute of it. No turning on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico for just the final 10km. If you’ve already messed up your New Year’s resolutions here’s a mulligan.

To get you in the mood, here are this week’s best tweets organised in a listicle format for your personal viewing pleasure. You’re welcome.

>>> Ineos announce Giro d’Italia and Tour de France leaders for 2020

1. Sprinting, magic, is there anything Sam Bennett can’t do?

2. “WILLIS”

3. Turns out morally virtuous BMW drivers do exist

4. January riding is a must if you’re trying to complete the CW 5,000 mile challenge

5. Another week, another Big Thought™ from Alex Dowsett

6. ‘Tis but a scratch

7. I’m not crying, you’re crying

8. A sign of true togetherness is when you go out of your way to cancel your team-mate on Twitter

9. Look closely at Egan Bernal in the bottom left of the photo. He’s probably just borrowing Jonathan Castroviejo’s phone but we prefer to imagine he’s just a massive fan of the Spaniard and bought a phone case with his name on it.

10. Catch Brian Cookson’s weekly column where he reviews the latest TV releases only in the Radio Times

We’ll be back next week with more from the wonderful world of cycling social media.