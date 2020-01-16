Ineos announce Giro d’Italia and Tour de France leaders for 2020

Ineos have announced the riders who will lead their squads at both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France this year.

Having won the Italian Grand Tour with Movistar as a slight outsider before his transfer to Ineos, Richard Carapaz will be given the opportunity to defend his title at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, which starts in Budapest on May 9.

At the Tour de France, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal will both share team leadership responsibilities again this year. You’d imagine when one rider proves stronger or finds himself in the yellow jersey, the team will work to deliver that rider onto the Champs-Élysées in Paris still clad in the maillot jaune.

Dave Brailsford made the announcement in a video on Ineos’ Twitter, where he also gave an update on Chris Froome’s progress as he continues to recover from injury.

“Of course, Chris [is] coming back, you know he’s still really craving that big fifth win and he’s working very very hard at the minute to get back to the level required to be competitive and that’s what we’re working on, that’s where we’re at right now.”

Brailsford didn’t mention whether if Froome did manage to get back to a competitive level he would be included in the Tour team, which would result in Ineos lining up with three previous winners in their eight-man squad.

Brailsford added that Rohan Dennis will ride the Giro this year, allowing the Australian to also factor in his big goal for the year, the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. At the 2018 edition of the Giro, the 29-year-old finished 16th in the overall classification, 56 minutes down on winner and now team-mate Chris Froome.