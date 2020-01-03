Tweets of the week: Toms Skujinš, Lizzie Deignan and George Bennett

We’ve now officially entered the new year and a new decade and the quality Twitter content has already been flowing.

Riders have been taking some time to enjoy the Christmas period, with some also getting in the early training rides to test their numbers as the new season looms.

Here are the best tweets from the last week, including posts from Alex Dowsett, Rohan Dennis and Christine Majerus.

1. Toms Skujinš gives some mechanic expertise

2. Even the pros forget to charge their shifters

3. Illness is an occupational hazard when racing cross

4. Our mood heading back to work after Christmas

5. New bike fit for Rohan Dennis is looking good

6. Ah the joys of Christmas games with the family

7. Not sure about this one, but it’s good

8. Heartbreak on Jan 1 for Noble

9. That’s one way to welcome the new decade

10. More of the same from Phil Gaimon for 2020

We’ll be back next week with more from the wonderful world of cycling social media.