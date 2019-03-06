Watch moment reckless taxi driver runs down cyclist and flees the scene

The driver turned a corner on the wrong side of the road and ran down the rider

Video footage has emerged of the moment a reckless taxi driver hit a cyclist before fleeing the scene.

The shocking video, filmed from the cyclist’s helmet camera, shows the taxi turning a corner on the wrong side of the road.

Rider Dylan May sent the footage of the incident, which happened in North West Leicestershire, to the local council and the unnamed driver had his taxi licence revoked.

The driver initially tried to blame Mr May, saying the incident happened in a different location and that the victim had been in the middle of the road.

>>> Partner of British endurance rider Mike Hall highlights ‘police failures’ after his death

Mr May said: “I still now can’t believe somebody would collide with a cyclist and just drive off, especially a so-called professional taxi driver.

“The licensing team at the district council has been very helpful and understanding, and the matter was sorted quickly.”

The crashed happened in Gutteridge Street, Coalville on January 11.

Footage shows Mr May approaching a junction, when the taxi turns into the street on the wrong side of the road and hits the victim head on.

The driver then flees the scene.

Fortunately, the incident was filmed by Mr May who reported the incident to the council.

The driver admitted being at fault after being shown the video.

>>> Watch moment lead car stops suddenly causing pile-up in junior Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

North West Leicestershire District Council’s head of community services, Councillor Alison Smith, said: “This was an appalling incident.

“The quality of the driving which led to the collision was poor but the reaction of driving away and then lying about the incident afterwards was particularly unacceptable.

“Taxi driving is a profession and we’re delighted that the majority of drivers in North West Leicestershire have very high standards and integrity.

“This driver though clearly lacked both and is no longer licensed to work in our district.

“We want people to feel confident and safe when they use taxis, and our efforts to revoke this driver’s licence shows our commitment to ensuring this.”