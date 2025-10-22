'I rode my first century': one rider's first foray into distance on the latest Going Long podcast now

The latest Going Long podcast episode is a worthy listen for anyone looking to tackle their first century ride. Cycling Weekly's resident photographer is a fairly recent edition to our team, and as such arrived at the office without having turned a pedal in earnest since the heady days of Raleigh Olympus ownership in the late 70s.

It wasn't long, of course, before Richard 'Butch' Butcher - surrounded by beautiful bicycles and Lycra-clad colleagues – decided that he wanted in on the action.

Starting from scratch, then, Butch found that his balance was still intact and at 58-years-young eased his way back into it with a consistent series of ebike commutes.

A year down the line and 20kgs lighter, he'd powered his way around a 100-mile course on a sleek Van Rysel.

Listen on your favourite audio platform or watch on YouTube for an inspirational tale: it's never too late to get on your bike...

GET FIT QUICK and take on your FIRST HUNDRED MILER - YouTube Watch On

The Going Long podcast

Going Long with Cycling Weekly is an ultra-riding, adventure and bikepacking based podcast. Featuring star interviews, tech chat, advice and a hearty slice of healthy banter there's something for everyone in every episode.

Podcasts are released in the usual places on Mondays and Thursdays and you'll also find us on YouTube at 'Going Long Adventures'

So why Go Long? Our hosts have long been fascinated with exploring the boundaries of physical endeavour. From Land's End to John o' Groats, to Paris-Brest-Paris and 24-hour rides against the clock we laid a foundation for our love of all things endurance and adventure. And the long rides just kept on coming...

Having noticed a gap for endurance and adventure in the podcast market, Cycling Weekly writers James and Steve Shrubsall, and art director Dan Baines decided to fill it. Enlisting the expertise of ultra-riding sage Ian To and top female rider Nicky Shaw, we have a team with decades of experience ready to help prime you for the trails.