CW Live: Miguel Ángel López wins Vuelta a San Juan; Bernal schedule unchanged after San Juan abandon; Saudi Tour stage one updates

Good morning! Welcome to another instalment of Cycling Weekly's live news blog.
I'm Tom Thewlis, here to bring you all the news you need from the world of cycling this Monday.
January is nearly over and WorldTour races will soon start coming thick and fast.
Anyone out there travelling to the cyclo-cross World Championships in the Netherlands next weekend? Let me know if you are. You can reach me on Twitter @thewlistt (opens in new tab) or via email at: tom.thewlis@futurenet.com
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
- 9:09 Miguel Ángel López seals overall victory at Vuelta a San Juan
- 10:35 Egan Bernal's European racing schedule will not suffer any setbacks after Vuelta a San Juan abandon
- 11:39 Fabio Jakobsen says San Juan crash close call was like "deja-vu to Poland"
- 12:13 Dylan Groenewegen forced into wheel change with 35 kilometres left to race
DSM and Jayco AIUla leading the peloton in pursuit of Sander Hansen
With just 15 kilometres to go, Sander Hansen is beginning to show signs of fatigue.
DSM and Jayco AIUla are flying on the front of the bunch along the undulating terrain and have whittled the Uno-X rider's lead down to just 30 seconds.
The Danish rider keeps looking over his shoulder, he knows his day is done.
Marcus Sander Hansen pushes on
23 kilometres to go and Sander-Hansen continued to push on, holding on to his two minute advantage as the riders cut through the desert.
With Groenewegen back in the bunch, Jayo AIUla have lifted the tempo at the head of the race looking to reel in the lone Uno-X rider.
Pascal Ackermann reportedly unwell
As the peloton push on towards the finish, the speed in the bunch is really ramping up.
Meanwhile UAE Team Emirates rider Pascal Ackermann is reportedly suffering with illness and is out the back of the bunch. The German sprinter would more than likely have been in contention for the finish with Groenewegen.
With 27 kilometres left to race, Sander Hansen of Uno-X was left alone at the front of the race as Peio Goiogana gradually faded.
Jayco AIUla and UAE Team Emirates controlling the front of the field
Under 40 kilometres left to race and things are hotting up.
Pre-stage favourite Dylan Groenewegen has just been forced to take a wheel change after picking up a puncture.
The Dutchman's teammates have moved to the front of the bunch looking to control things in order to enable their teammate to get back on.
Meanwhile Sindre Kulset of Uno-X has just suffered what looks like a heavy crash after being forced off the road.
Sander Hansen of Uno-X and Goiogana of Euskaltel-Euskadi are the only riders left from the days breakaway.
Under 60 km left to race on opening stage of the Saudi Tour
There's under 60 kilometres left to race in the opening stage of the Saudi Tour.
So far the racing has been relatively calm as the riders get set for a likely sprint finish in Khaybar.
A three-man break has a lead of 3-11 ahead of the main field.
Fabio Jakobsen says nearly suffering a heavy crash in Vuelta a San Juan finale was a 'close call' and 'Deja vu to Poland'
Fabio Jakobsen had a lucky escape during the final sprint of the Vuelta a San Juan, narrowly avoiding a heavy crash after clashing with a spectator in the dash to the finish line.
In full flight, Jakobsen clipped a spectators outstretched arm which forced him into the advertising boarding and sent his sunglasses flying from his face. Miraculously, the Dutchman managed to stay upright and said the collision could have been "much worse" and that the incident brought back some painful memories.
"Someone reached out there with a phone. I think a lot of people got a déjà vu after that stage in the Tour of Poland. This was partly my own fault, but there was room. I hadn't seen the hand," he said.
During the 2020 Tour de Pologne, Jakobsen suffered a horrendous crash in a sprint finish and suffered potentially life threatening injuries.
After the incident in Argentina, Jakobsen explained that he had several minor injuries but was ok.
"I have a cut and it's all a bit swollen but this could have been much worse. Fortunately, it ended up ok," he added.
According to reports from Sporza (opens in new tab), Argentine police have launched an investigation into the incident and have apprehended the spectator.
🇦🇷#VueltaSJ2023 Qué susto de Jakobsen 😨 Y todo por el afán de un aficionado de sacar el teléfono para grabar en una llegada a alta velocidad y donde los sprinters arriesgan al máximo 🤦🏻♂️Por fortuna, se quedó sólo en un susto. pic.twitter.com/5RBHNva4gbJanuary 29, 2023
Egan Bernal's European racing schedule will not face setbacks after Vuelta a San Juan abandon
Egan Bernal was forced to abandon the Vuelta a San Juan due to knee pain, although Ineos Grenadiers management have said it will not change plans for the Colombian for later this season.
After a strong showing on the stage won by Miguel Angel Lopez, Bernal abandoned just kilometres into the penultimate stage due to knee pain.
According to Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), Ineos Grenadiers then moved quickly to clarify that the pain was not a lingering effect of last year's horrendous training crash, but instead caused by a minor fall on the opening day of the race.
“Egan fell in the same crash as Quinn Simmons on the first stage,” director sportif Xabier Zandio said ahead of Sunday’s final stage.
“He fell, but it wasn’t so bad at the time, it was a pretty light blow to his left knee. For the first day, he had a bit of discomfort, but it didn’t affect him on the bike. On the mountain stage, he felt a bit of discomfort, and he felt it again on yesterday’s stage, so he pulled out as a precaution.”
Zandio was clear that Bernal's minor injury will not cause any setbacks in his European racing schedule later this year.
“For him, it’s important to race at home but we’ll see during the week whether he races or not. We’re optimistic,” Zandio said.
“It’s still possible that he rides the National Championships, but that’s not what we’re thinking about, we’re thinking more about the future. We’re thinking about the races in Europe and the season in general. And this isn’t something that’s going to change his plans going forward for the rest of the season.”
Miguel Ángel López takes overall victory at Vuelta a San Juan
Miguel Ángel López sealed overall victory at the Vuelta a San Juan as DSM's Sam Welsford won the final stage from a bunch sprint.
López finished safely in the peloton on the final day, to seal an overall victory which he had snatched after going solo on the Alto Colorado climb of stage five before grabbing the stage win.
Despite a late move from Remco Evenepoel on the final lap of the urban circuit which wrapped up the final stage, López took the overall victory by 30 seconds ahead of Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna. Sergio Higuita of Bora-Hansgrohe finished in third place 44 seconds down on López.
Lopez told the media after his victory that it was something he never thought possible after his "bad end" to 2022.
"There was tension in the finale like always, but I have to thank my team for controlling thing for me,” López said. “It’s very gratifying for me and the team after all the work we’ve put in. It’s something I didn’t imagine, because I had a bad end to last year and I didn’t have a lot of time to get ready for this race.”
Even with taking the San Juan title, it still remains to be seen whether López's victory will boost his chances of returning to WorldTour level. The Colombian rider recently signed for continental squad Medellin-EPM after being sacked by Astana-Qazaqstan due to his links to Dr.Marcos Maynar, a controversial doctor currently at the centre of an anti-doping inquiry in Spain.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1