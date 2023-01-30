CW Live: Miguel Ángel López wins Vuelta a San Juan; Bernal schedule unchanged after San Juan abandon; Saudi Tour stage one updates

Refresh

DSM and Jayco AIUla leading the peloton in pursuit of Sander Hansen (Image credit: Getty Images) With just 15 kilometres to go, Sander Hansen is beginning to show signs of fatigue.



DSM and Jayco AIUla are flying on the front of the bunch along the undulating terrain and have whittled the Uno-X rider's lead down to just 30 seconds.



The Danish rider keeps looking over his shoulder, he knows his day is done.

Marcus Sander Hansen pushes on (Image credit: Getty Images) 23 kilometres to go and Sander-Hansen continued to push on, holding on to his two minute advantage as the riders cut through the desert.

With Groenewegen back in the bunch, Jayo AIUla have lifted the tempo at the head of the race looking to reel in the lone Uno-X rider.

Pascal Ackermann reportedly unwell (Image credit: Getty Images) As the peloton push on towards the finish, the speed in the bunch is really ramping up.



Meanwhile UAE Team Emirates rider Pascal Ackermann is reportedly suffering with illness and is out the back of the bunch. The German sprinter would more than likely have been in contention for the finish with Groenewegen.



With 27 kilometres left to race, Sander Hansen of Uno-X was left alone at the front of the race as Peio Goiogana gradually faded.

Jayco AIUla and UAE Team Emirates controlling the front of the field (Image credit: Getty Images) Under 40 kilometres left to race and things are hotting up.



Pre-stage favourite Dylan Groenewegen has just been forced to take a wheel change after picking up a puncture.



The Dutchman's teammates have moved to the front of the bunch looking to control things in order to enable their teammate to get back on.



Meanwhile Sindre Kulset of Uno-X has just suffered what looks like a heavy crash after being forced off the road.



Sander Hansen of Uno-X and Goiogana of Euskaltel-Euskadi are the only riders left from the days breakaway.

Under 60 km left to race on opening stage of the Saudi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) There's under 60 kilometres left to race in the opening stage of the Saudi Tour.



So far the racing has been relatively calm as the riders get set for a likely sprint finish in Khaybar.



A three-man break has a lead of 3-11 ahead of the main field.

Fabio Jakobsen says nearly suffering a heavy crash in Vuelta a San Juan finale was a 'close call' and 'Deja vu to Poland' (Image credit: Getty Images) Fabio Jakobsen had a lucky escape during the final sprint of the Vuelta a San Juan, narrowly avoiding a heavy crash after clashing with a spectator in the dash to the finish line.



In full flight, Jakobsen clipped a spectators outstretched arm which forced him into the advertising boarding and sent his sunglasses flying from his face. Miraculously, the Dutchman managed to stay upright and said the collision could have been "much worse" and that the incident brought back some painful memories.



"Someone reached out there with a phone. I think a lot of people got a déjà vu after that stage in the Tour of Poland. This was partly my own fault, but there was room. I hadn't seen the hand," he said.



During the 2020 Tour de Pologne, Jakobsen suffered a horrendous crash in a sprint finish and suffered potentially life threatening injuries.



After the incident in Argentina, Jakobsen explained that he had several minor injuries but was ok.



"I have a cut and it's all a bit swollen but this could have been much worse. Fortunately, it ended up ok," he added.



According to reports from Sporza (opens in new tab), Argentine police have launched an investigation into the incident and have apprehended the spectator.





🇦🇷#VueltaSJ2023 Qué susto de Jakobsen 😨 Y todo por el afán de un aficionado de sacar el teléfono para grabar en una llegada a alta velocidad y donde los sprinters arriesgan al máximo 🤦🏻‍♂️Por fortuna, se quedó sólo en un susto. pic.twitter.com/5RBHNva4gbJanuary 29, 2023 See more

Egan Bernal's European racing schedule will not face setbacks after Vuelta a San Juan abandon (Image credit: Getty Images) Egan Bernal was forced to abandon the Vuelta a San Juan due to knee pain, although Ineos Grenadiers management have said it will not change plans for the Colombian for later this season.



After a strong showing on the stage won by Miguel Angel Lopez, Bernal abandoned just kilometres into the penultimate stage due to knee pain. According to Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), Ineos Grenadiers then moved quickly to clarify that the pain was not a lingering effect of last year's horrendous training crash, but instead caused by a minor fall on the opening day of the race.



“Egan fell in the same crash as Quinn Simmons on the first stage,” director sportif Xabier Zandio said ahead of Sunday’s final stage. “He fell, but it wasn’t so bad at the time, it was a pretty light blow to his left knee. For the first day, he had a bit of discomfort, but it didn’t affect him on the bike. On the mountain stage, he felt a bit of discomfort, and he felt it again on yesterday’s stage, so he pulled out as a precaution.”



Zandio was clear that Bernal's minor injury will not cause any setbacks in his European racing schedule later this year.



“For him, it’s important to race at home but we’ll see during the week whether he races or not. We’re optimistic,” Zandio said. “It’s still possible that he rides the National Championships, but that’s not what we’re thinking about, we’re thinking more about the future. We’re thinking about the races in Europe and the season in general. And this isn’t something that’s going to change his plans going forward for the rest of the season.”