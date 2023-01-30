Dylan Groenewegen powers to victory in stage one of the Saudi Tour

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AIUla) powered away from his rivals to take a superb win for Jayco AIUla on the opening day of the Saudi Tour.

As the peloton flew under a kilometre to go, the Dutchman’s teammates kept him safely out the way as several riders were caught up in a crash in the hectic finale. With the finish line in sight, Luca Mezgec then put in a huge effort in order to set Groenewegen up for the win.



Once Groenewegen left his teammates' wheel, there was only going to be one winner and the Dutchman was simply too strong for Dusan Rajovic (Bahrain Victorious) and Max Walscheid of Cofidis who finished second and third respectively.



"It was really hectic. We did a lot of work. DSM worked and the breakaway was really strong,” Groenewegen said after the stage. "We were motivated to show ourselves and we were really strong. We waited for a good moment and then we went.



"We did a lot of video work from last year, what we did good and what went wrong. We also have some new strong guys in the team. [Stybar] is really good from QuickStep, and I know if I stay on Luka’s wheel it’s the best one."



Despite suffering a puncture earlier in the day, Groenewegen was still kept in contention after superb work from his Jayco AIUla teammates.



"The peloton split and then I had a flat," he said. "I said immediately that the whole team had to wait. The team performance was really strong today and we’re really happy that we could take the first win of the season."



HOW IT HAPPENED

The opening stage of the Saudi Tour was always going to be one for the sprinters. 180.5 kilometres across the desert from AIUla International Airport to Khaybar were on the menu to get the third edition of the race underway.



Jayco AIUla’s Dylan Groenewegen was very much the favourite for the day's stage and was widely expected to be in contention for the win.



Not long after the race had got underway, a six man breakaway soon formed and built a lead of more than five minutes. Although it would soon be cut down to two. Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Marcus Sander Hansen (Uno-X) continued to push on across the undulating road, managing to hold off the rapidly approaching bunch for much of the day.

With 40 kilometres left to race, things began to heat up with multiple riders suffering punctures on the gravel ridden surface, which was blowing across the road from the desert. Groenewegen himself suffered a puncture, and was forced to take a wheel change. As their main man pulled to the side of the road, his Jayco AIUla teammates assembled on the front of the main field in order to control proceedings.



Meanwhile, Sindre Kulset of Uno-X suffered a heavy looking crash and was left in the dust at the roadside with Uno-X staff gathered round him as well as the race doctor.



Pascal Ackerman (UAE Team Emirates) was also off the back of the peloton reportedly suffering from illness.

With just 20 kilometres to go, Sander Hansen was the only man left at the head of the race after Goiogana had begun to fade and was soon swept up by the bunch. After Groenwegen had rejoined the main field, the pace soon ramped up as Jayco AIUla looked to ensure the stage win was within their reach.



12 kilometres to the finish and Sander Hansen was swept up by the marauding bunch with DSM and Jayco AIUla, as well as Bahrain Victorious, battling for control.



As the riders flew under the one kilometre to go banner, Matt Gibson of Human Powered Health, along with two Bingoal WB riders, was on the floor after a heavy crash as the bunch fought for position at the head of the race.



The majority of the main contenders for the day were well out the way and kept safe by their teammates. DSM moved to the front of the field looking to box out Jayco and Groenewegen, but in the end the German team were no match for the speed of Mezgec and Jayco AIUla.



Once Groenewegen moved out of Mezgec’s wheel, there would only be one winner. The Dutch rider had too much power for his rivals, and snatched an impressive first victory of the year for his team.

The Saudi Tour 2023: Stage One results

1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jayco AIUla, in 04-08-09

2. Dusan Rajovic Bahrain Victorious,

3. Max Walscheid, Cofidis

4. Soren Warenskjold, Uno-X

5. Max Kanter, Movistar

6. Ivo Oliveira, UAE Team Emirates,

7. Cees Bol, Astana Qazaqstan

8. Stian Fredheim, Uno-X

9. Marco Tizza, Bingoal WB

10. Luca Mezgec, Jayco AIUla, all at same time

The Saudi Tour 2023: Overall standings after stage one

1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jayco AIUla, in 04-08-09

2. Dusan Rajovic Bahrain Victorious, +04

3. Max Walscheid, Cofidis +06

4. Soren Warenskjold, Uno-X +10

5. Max Kanter, Movistar

6. Ivo Oliveira, UAE Team Emirates,

7. Cees Bol, Astana Qazaqstan

8. Stian Fredheim, Uno-X

9. Marco Tizza, Bingoal WB

10. Luca Mezgec, Jayco AIUla, all at ten seconds