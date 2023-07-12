Live

Tour de France stage 11 LIVE: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins

It's another lumpy day out for the peloton, over three climbs and 179km

By James Shrubsall
published

Welcome to our coverage of stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France. After a super-hot day yesterday, the peloton will be relieved that today is forecast to be far more bearable, with temperatures in the mid-twenties. They'll be less pleased to hear that rain is also a distinct possibility.

The 179.8km stage takes the riders north from Clermont-Ferrand in the dead-centre of the country to Moulins. They will tackle three cat-four climbs – the Côte de Chaptuzat-Haut at 33km; the Côte de Mercurol at 49.5km and the Côte de la Croix-Blanche at 118.5km. This leaves 60km of parcours that is only very mildly lumpy, giving the sprinters and their teams ample time to get it together..

Potential breakaways will be eyeing this stage too. It genuinely could go either way.

Pello Bilbao wins stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: Michael Steele / Getty)
Refresh

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.