Giro d'Italia stage 21: Live coverage of the final time trial

Umberto Marengo setting off, he just misses out on the Fuga Bianchi prize for most KMs in the break which will be going to Swiss rider Simon Pellaud. Both have battled each other in the breaks, mostly during pan flat sprint stages, despite Pellaud being a talent climber.

Last in the GC, though, the Maglia Nera... Riccardo Minali doesn't wear a black jersey as the classification is no more but the Italian sprinter will be glad he's made it round the three weeks. He's followed by promising Italian fast man Matteo Moschetti, the Trek-Segafredo rider has managed a couple of top 10s in the race but no GT win yet.

It is unlikely that we'll see any change in the podium but the rest of the top 10 in the GC may see a bit of a shuffle with João Almeida of Deceuninck - Quick-Step being one of the best TT riders in the race. The Portuguese rider is just about a minute behind some far weaker riders against the clock.

General classification going into the final day 1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, in 85-41-47

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, at 1-59

3. Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange, at 3-23

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 7-07

5. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at 7-48

6. Daniel Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 7-56

7. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo, at 8-22

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 8-50

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 12-39

10. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 16-48.