Giro d'Italia 2021: Rider start times for the stage 21 time trial
The race closes with a final time trial in Milan
By Jonny Long
A 30km time trial will close out the 2021 Giro d'Italia, beginning in Senago and finishing just by the Duomo in Milan.
Ineos Grenadiers' time trial world champion is no doubt the favourite for the stage, he's won the last four time trial stages at the Italian Grand Tour, while his team-mate Egan Bernal will be looking to get around safely, his 1-59 buffer in the general classification over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) more than enough to see him keep the maglia rosa on his shoulders, barring a disaster.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step's João Almeida is handy against the clock, and could force his way from eighth overall into the top five, only a minute down on Romain Bardet, the man currently occupying that position.
The times listed below are all local to Italy, so if you're in the UK subtract an hour.
GIRO D'ITALIA 2021, STAGE 21 START TIMES (CEST): SENAGO TO MILAN (30.3KM) - ITT
13:45:00 MINALI Riccardo ITA IWG
13:46:00 MOSCHETTI Matteo ITA TFS
13:47:00 VIVIANI Attilio ITA COF
13:48:00 KRIEGER Alexander GER AFC
13:49:00 TORRES Albert ESP MOV
13:50:00 MARENGO Umberto ITA BCF
13:51:00 RICHEZE Maximiliano Ariel ARG UAD
13:52:00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH
13:53:00 VIVIANI Elia ITA COF
13:54:00 DE KORT Koen NED TFS
13:55:00 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz POL TQA
13:56:00 SABATINI Fabio ITA COF
13:57:00 VENCHIARUTTI Nicola ITA ANS
13:58:00 BRANDLE Matthias AUT ISN
13:59:00 RIVI Samuele ITA EOK
14:00:00 WALSCHEID Maximilian Richard GER TQA
14:01:00 KREDER Wesley NED IWG
14:02:00 VAN DEN BERG Julius NED EFN
14:03:00 MOLANO Juan Sebastian COL UAD
14:04:00 CIMOLAI Davide ITA ISN
14:05:00 TAGLIANI Filippo ITA ANS
14:06:00 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan NED TQA
14:07:00 KEISSE Iljo BEL DQT
14:08:00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD
14:09:00 HEPBURN Michael AUS BEX
14:10:00 KANTER Max GER DSM
14:11:00 AFFINI Edoardo ITA TJV
14:12:00 NAESEN Lawrence BEL ACT
14:13:00 SAGAN Peter SVK BOH
14:14:00 GOUGEARD Alexis FRA ACT
14:15:00 DUCHESNE Antoine CAN GFC
14:16:00 OSS Daniel ITA BOH
14:17:00 CONSONNI Simone ITA COF
14:18:00 MEYER Cameron AUS BEX
14:19:00 GAVIRIA Fernando COL UAD
14:20:00 RIESEBEEK Oscar NED AFC
14:21:00 FIORELLI Filippo ITA BCF
14:22:00 GABBURO Davide ITA BCF
14:23:00 VAN DER HOORN Taco NED IWG
14:24:00 ZOCCARATO Samuele ITA BCF
14:25:00 BENEDETTI Cesare ITA BOH
14:26:00 DENZ Nico GER DSM
14:27:00 LEYSEN Senne BEL AFC
14:28:00 DINA Marton HUN EOK
14:29:00 MARTENS Paul GER TJV
14:30:00 JORGENSON Matteo USA MOV
14:31:00 JENSEN Christopher DEN BEX
14:32:00 PUCCIO Salvatore ITA IGD
14:33:00 VISCONTI Giovanni ITA BCF
14:34:00 VALLS FERRI Rafael ESP TBV
14:35:00 DE BONDT Dries BEL AFC
14:36:00 SCHMID Mauro SUI TQA
14:37:00 TESFAZION Natnael ERI ANS
14:38:00 CONTI Valerio ITA UAD
14:39:00 GUGLIELMI Simon FRA GFC
14:40:00 SEIGLE Romain FRA GFC
14:41:00 VERMEERSCH Gianni BEL AFC
14:42:00 BATTISTELLA Samuele ITA APT
14:43:00 VANHOUCKE Harm BEL LTS
14:44:00 BATTAGLIN Enrico ITA BCF
14:45:00 SCOTSON Callum AUS BEX
14:46:00 VAN GARDEREN Tejay USA EFN
14:47:00 HONORE Mikkel DEN DQT
14:48:00 ALEOTTI Giovanni ITA BOH
14:49:00 OLDANI Stefano ITA LTS
14:50:00 KEUKELEIRE Jens BEL EFN
14:51:00 ARASHIRO Yukiya JPN TBV
14:52:00 ALBANESE Vincenzo ITA EOK
14:53:00 CHRISTIAN Mark GBR EOK
14:54:00 NIV Guy ISR ISN
14:55:00 ZANA Filippo ITA BCF
14:56:00 TRATNIK Jan SLO TBV
14:57:00 PASQUALON Andrea ITA IWG
14:58:00 CAVAGNA Remi FRA DQT
14:59:00 RAVANELLI Simone ITA ANS
15:00:00 CARR Simon GBR EFN
15:01:00 PONOMAR Andrii UKR ANS
15:02:00 PELLAUD Simon SUI ANS
15:03:00 JANSSENS Jimmy BEL AFC
15:04:00 VAN DEN BERG Lars NED GFC
15:05:00 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel ERI TFS
15:06:00 ARNDT Nikias GER DSM
15:07:00 SOBRERO Matteo ITA APT
15:08:00 GALLOPIN Tony FRA ACT
15:09:00 ROCHE Nicolas IRL DSM
15:10:00 BOUCHARD Geoffrey FRA ACT
15:11:00 FRANKINY Kilian SUI TQA
15:12:00 SERRY Pieter BEL DQT
15:13:00 CATALDO Dario ITA MOV
15:14:00 KNOX James GBR DQT
15:15:00 VILLELLA Davide ITA MOV
15:16:00 MOSCA Jacopo ITA TFS
15:17:00 TAARAMAE Rein EST IWG
15:18:00 VENDRAME Andrea ITA ACT
15:19:00 BEVIN Patrick NZL ISN
15:20:00 NARVAEZ Jhonatan ECU IGD
15:21:00 SEPULVEDA Eduardo ARG ANS
15:22:00 RAVASI Edward ITA EOK
15:23:00 HAMILTON Christopher AUS DSM
15:24:00 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix AUT BOH
15:25:00 PETILLI Simone ITA IWG
15:26:00 HERMANS Quinten BEL IWG
15:27:00 WARBASSE Lawrence USA ACT
15:28:00 PRONSKIY Vadim KAZ APT
15:29:00 COVI Alessandro ITA UAD
15:30:00 TEJADA Harold Alfonso COL APT
15:31:00 MOLARD Rudy FRA GFC
15:32:00 RUBIO REYES Einer Augusto COL MOV
15:33:00 CARBONI Giovanni ITA BCF
15:34:00 SANCHEZ Luis Leon ESP APT
15:35:00 BADILATTI Matteo SUI GFC
15:36:00 FABBRO Matteo ITA BOH
15:37:00 STORER Michael AUS DSM
15:38:00 BETTIOL Alberto ITA EFN
15:39:00 GAVAZZI Francesco ITA EOK
15:40:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson POR MOV
15:41:00 MOLLEMA Bauke NED TFS
15:42:00 HIRT Jan CZE IWG
15:43:00 MOSCON Gianni ITA IGD
15:44:00 NIEVE Mikel ESP BEX
15:45:00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD
15:46:00 KANGERT Tanel EST BEX
15:47:00 PEDRERO Antonio ESP MOV
15:48:00 IZAGIRRE Gorka ESP APT
15:49:00 VERVAEKE Louis BEL AFC
15:50:00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS
15:51:00 ULISSI Diego ITA UAD
15:52:00 FORMOLO Davide ITA UAD
15:55:00 VALTER Attila HUN GFC
15:58:00 FORTUNATO Lorenzo ITA EOK
16:01:00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBV
16:04:00 BOUWMAN Koen NED TJV
16:07:00 BENNETT George NZL TJV
16:10:00 MARTIN Daniel IRL ISN
16:13:00 FOSS Tobias NOR TJV
16:16:00 ALMEIDA Joao POR DQT
16:19:00 CARTHY Hugh John GBR EFN
16:22:00 MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe COL IGD
16:25:00 BARDET Romain FRA DSM
16:28:00 VLASOV Aleksandr RUS APT
16:31:00 YATES Simon Philip GBR BEX
16:34:00 CARUSO Damiano ITA TBV
16:37:00 BERNAL Egan COL IGD
