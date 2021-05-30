Giro d'Italia 2021: Rider start times for the stage 21 time trial

A 30km time trial will close out the 2021 Giro d'Italia, beginning in Senago and finishing just by the Duomo in Milan.

Ineos Grenadiers' time trial world champion is no doubt the favourite for the stage, he's won the last four time trial stages at the Italian Grand Tour, while his team-mate Egan Bernal will be looking to get around safely, his 1-59 buffer in the general classification over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) more than enough to see him keep the maglia rosa on his shoulders, barring a disaster.

Deceuninck - Quick-Step's João Almeida is handy against the clock, and could force his way from eighth overall into the top five, only a minute down on Romain Bardet, the man currently occupying that position.

The times listed below are all local to Italy, so if you're in the UK subtract an hour.

GIRO D'ITALIA 2021, STAGE 21 START TIMES (CEST): SENAGO TO MILAN (30.3KM) - ITT

13:45:00 MINALI Riccardo ITA IWG

13:46:00 MOSCHETTI Matteo ITA TFS

13:47:00 VIVIANI Attilio ITA COF

13:48:00 KRIEGER Alexander GER AFC

13:49:00 TORRES Albert ESP MOV

13:50:00 MARENGO Umberto ITA BCF

13:51:00 RICHEZE Maximiliano Ariel ARG UAD

13:52:00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH

13:53:00 VIVIANI Elia ITA COF

13:54:00 DE KORT Koen NED TFS

13:55:00 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz POL TQA

13:56:00 SABATINI Fabio ITA COF

13:57:00 VENCHIARUTTI Nicola ITA ANS

13:58:00 BRANDLE Matthias AUT ISN

13:59:00 RIVI Samuele ITA EOK

14:00:00 WALSCHEID Maximilian Richard GER TQA

14:01:00 KREDER Wesley NED IWG

14:02:00 VAN DEN BERG Julius NED EFN

14:03:00 MOLANO Juan Sebastian COL UAD

14:04:00 CIMOLAI Davide ITA ISN

14:05:00 TAGLIANI Filippo ITA ANS

14:06:00 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan NED TQA

14:07:00 KEISSE Iljo BEL DQT

14:08:00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD

14:09:00 HEPBURN Michael AUS BEX

14:10:00 KANTER Max GER DSM

14:11:00 AFFINI Edoardo ITA TJV

14:12:00 NAESEN Lawrence BEL ACT

14:13:00 SAGAN Peter SVK BOH

14:14:00 GOUGEARD Alexis FRA ACT

14:15:00 DUCHESNE Antoine CAN GFC

14:16:00 OSS Daniel ITA BOH

14:17:00 CONSONNI Simone ITA COF

14:18:00 MEYER Cameron AUS BEX

14:19:00 GAVIRIA Fernando COL UAD

14:20:00 RIESEBEEK Oscar NED AFC

14:21:00 FIORELLI Filippo ITA BCF

14:22:00 GABBURO Davide ITA BCF

14:23:00 VAN DER HOORN Taco NED IWG

14:24:00 ZOCCARATO Samuele ITA BCF

14:25:00 BENEDETTI Cesare ITA BOH

14:26:00 DENZ Nico GER DSM

14:27:00 LEYSEN Senne BEL AFC

14:28:00 DINA Marton HUN EOK

14:29:00 MARTENS Paul GER TJV

14:30:00 JORGENSON Matteo USA MOV

14:31:00 JENSEN Christopher DEN BEX

14:32:00 PUCCIO Salvatore ITA IGD

14:33:00 VISCONTI Giovanni ITA BCF

14:34:00 VALLS FERRI Rafael ESP TBV

14:35:00 DE BONDT Dries BEL AFC

14:36:00 SCHMID Mauro SUI TQA

14:37:00 TESFAZION Natnael ERI ANS

14:38:00 CONTI Valerio ITA UAD

14:39:00 GUGLIELMI Simon FRA GFC

14:40:00 SEIGLE Romain FRA GFC

14:41:00 VERMEERSCH Gianni BEL AFC

14:42:00 BATTISTELLA Samuele ITA APT

14:43:00 VANHOUCKE Harm BEL LTS

14:44:00 BATTAGLIN Enrico ITA BCF

14:45:00 SCOTSON Callum AUS BEX

14:46:00 VAN GARDEREN Tejay USA EFN

14:47:00 HONORE Mikkel DEN DQT

14:48:00 ALEOTTI Giovanni ITA BOH

14:49:00 OLDANI Stefano ITA LTS

14:50:00 KEUKELEIRE Jens BEL EFN

14:51:00 ARASHIRO Yukiya JPN TBV

14:52:00 ALBANESE Vincenzo ITA EOK

14:53:00 CHRISTIAN Mark GBR EOK

14:54:00 NIV Guy ISR ISN

14:55:00 ZANA Filippo ITA BCF

14:56:00 TRATNIK Jan SLO TBV

14:57:00 PASQUALON Andrea ITA IWG

14:58:00 CAVAGNA Remi FRA DQT

14:59:00 RAVANELLI Simone ITA ANS

15:00:00 CARR Simon GBR EFN

15:01:00 PONOMAR Andrii UKR ANS

15:02:00 PELLAUD Simon SUI ANS

15:03:00 JANSSENS Jimmy BEL AFC

15:04:00 VAN DEN BERG Lars NED GFC

15:05:00 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel ERI TFS

15:06:00 ARNDT Nikias GER DSM

15:07:00 SOBRERO Matteo ITA APT

15:08:00 GALLOPIN Tony FRA ACT

15:09:00 ROCHE Nicolas IRL DSM

15:10:00 BOUCHARD Geoffrey FRA ACT

15:11:00 FRANKINY Kilian SUI TQA

15:12:00 SERRY Pieter BEL DQT

15:13:00 CATALDO Dario ITA MOV

15:14:00 KNOX James GBR DQT

15:15:00 VILLELLA Davide ITA MOV

15:16:00 MOSCA Jacopo ITA TFS

15:17:00 TAARAMAE Rein EST IWG

15:18:00 VENDRAME Andrea ITA ACT

15:19:00 BEVIN Patrick NZL ISN

15:20:00 NARVAEZ Jhonatan ECU IGD

15:21:00 SEPULVEDA Eduardo ARG ANS

15:22:00 RAVASI Edward ITA EOK

15:23:00 HAMILTON Christopher AUS DSM

15:24:00 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix AUT BOH

15:25:00 PETILLI Simone ITA IWG

15:26:00 HERMANS Quinten BEL IWG

15:27:00 WARBASSE Lawrence USA ACT

15:28:00 PRONSKIY Vadim KAZ APT

15:29:00 COVI Alessandro ITA UAD

15:30:00 TEJADA Harold Alfonso COL APT

15:31:00 MOLARD Rudy FRA GFC

15:32:00 RUBIO REYES Einer Augusto COL MOV

15:33:00 CARBONI Giovanni ITA BCF

15:34:00 SANCHEZ Luis Leon ESP APT

15:35:00 BADILATTI Matteo SUI GFC

15:36:00 FABBRO Matteo ITA BOH

15:37:00 STORER Michael AUS DSM

15:38:00 BETTIOL Alberto ITA EFN

15:39:00 GAVAZZI Francesco ITA EOK

15:40:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson POR MOV

15:41:00 MOLLEMA Bauke NED TFS

15:42:00 HIRT Jan CZE IWG

15:43:00 MOSCON Gianni ITA IGD

15:44:00 NIEVE Mikel ESP BEX

15:45:00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD

15:46:00 KANGERT Tanel EST BEX

15:47:00 PEDRERO Antonio ESP MOV

15:48:00 IZAGIRRE Gorka ESP APT

15:49:00 VERVAEKE Louis BEL AFC

15:50:00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS

15:51:00 ULISSI Diego ITA UAD

15:52:00 FORMOLO Davide ITA UAD

15:55:00 VALTER Attila HUN GFC

15:58:00 FORTUNATO Lorenzo ITA EOK

16:01:00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBV

16:04:00 BOUWMAN Koen NED TJV

16:07:00 BENNETT George NZL TJV

16:10:00 MARTIN Daniel IRL ISN

16:13:00 FOSS Tobias NOR TJV

16:16:00 ALMEIDA Joao POR DQT

16:19:00 CARTHY Hugh John GBR EFN

16:22:00 MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe COL IGD

16:25:00 BARDET Romain FRA DSM

16:28:00 VLASOV Aleksandr RUS APT

16:31:00 YATES Simon Philip GBR BEX

16:34:00 CARUSO Damiano ITA TBV

16:37:00 BERNAL Egan COL IGD