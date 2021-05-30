Giro d'Italia 2021: Rider start times for the stage 21 time trial

The race closes with a final time trial in Milan

A 30km time trial will close out the 2021 Giro d'Italia, beginning in Senago and finishing just by the Duomo in Milan.

Ineos Grenadiers' time trial world champion is no doubt the favourite for the stage, he's won the last four time trial stages at the Italian Grand Tour, while his team-mate Egan Bernal will be looking to get around safely, his 1-59 buffer in the general classification over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) more than enough to see him keep the maglia rosa on his shoulders, barring a disaster.

Deceuninck - Quick-Step's João Almeida is handy against the clock, and could force his way from eighth overall into the top five, only a minute down on Romain Bardet, the man currently occupying that position.

The times listed below are all local to Italy, so if you're in the UK subtract an hour.

GIRO D'ITALIA 2021, STAGE 21 START TIMES (CEST): SENAGO TO MILAN (30.3KM) - ITT 

13:45:00 MINALI Riccardo ITA IWG

13:46:00 MOSCHETTI Matteo ITA TFS 

13:47:00 VIVIANI Attilio ITA COF 

13:48:00 KRIEGER Alexander GER AFC 

13:49:00 TORRES Albert ESP MOV 

13:50:00 MARENGO Umberto ITA BCF 

13:51:00 RICHEZE Maximiliano Ariel ARG UAD 

13:52:00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH 

13:53:00 VIVIANI Elia ITA COF 

13:54:00 DE KORT Koen NED TFS 

13:55:00 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz POL TQA 

13:56:00 SABATINI Fabio ITA COF 

13:57:00 VENCHIARUTTI Nicola ITA ANS 

13:58:00 BRANDLE Matthias AUT ISN

13:59:00 RIVI Samuele ITA EOK 

14:00:00 WALSCHEID Maximilian Richard GER TQA 

14:01:00 KREDER Wesley NED IWG 

14:02:00 VAN DEN BERG Julius NED EFN 

14:03:00 MOLANO Juan Sebastian COL UAD

14:04:00 CIMOLAI Davide ITA ISN

14:05:00 TAGLIANI Filippo ITA ANS

14:06:00 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan NED TQA

14:07:00 KEISSE Iljo BEL DQT

14:08:00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD 

14:09:00 HEPBURN Michael AUS BEX

14:10:00 KANTER Max GER DSM

14:11:00 AFFINI Edoardo ITA TJV 

14:12:00 NAESEN Lawrence BEL ACT 

14:13:00 SAGAN Peter SVK BOH 

14:14:00 GOUGEARD Alexis FRA ACT 

14:15:00 DUCHESNE Antoine CAN GFC 

14:16:00 OSS Daniel ITA BOH 

14:17:00 CONSONNI Simone ITA COF 

14:18:00 MEYER Cameron AUS BEX

14:19:00 GAVIRIA Fernando COL UAD 

14:20:00 RIESEBEEK Oscar NED AFC

14:21:00 FIORELLI Filippo ITA BCF 

14:22:00 GABBURO Davide ITA BCF 

14:23:00 VAN DER HOORN Taco NED IWG

14:24:00 ZOCCARATO Samuele ITA BCF 

14:25:00 BENEDETTI Cesare ITA BOH 

14:26:00 DENZ Nico GER DSM 

14:27:00 LEYSEN Senne BEL AFC 

14:28:00 DINA Marton HUN EOK 

14:29:00 MARTENS Paul GER TJV

14:30:00 JORGENSON Matteo USA MOV 

14:31:00 JENSEN Christopher DEN BEX

14:32:00 PUCCIO Salvatore ITA IGD

14:33:00 VISCONTI Giovanni ITA BCF

14:34:00 VALLS FERRI Rafael ESP TBV 

14:35:00 DE BONDT Dries BEL AFC 

14:36:00 SCHMID Mauro SUI TQA 

14:37:00 TESFAZION Natnael ERI ANS 

14:38:00 CONTI Valerio ITA UAD

14:39:00 GUGLIELMI Simon FRA GFC 

14:40:00 SEIGLE Romain FRA GFC 

14:41:00 VERMEERSCH Gianni BEL AFC

14:42:00 BATTISTELLA Samuele ITA APT 

14:43:00 VANHOUCKE Harm BEL LTS 

14:44:00 BATTAGLIN Enrico ITA BCF 

14:45:00 SCOTSON Callum AUS BEX 

14:46:00 VAN GARDEREN Tejay USA EFN 

14:47:00 HONORE Mikkel DEN DQT 

14:48:00 ALEOTTI Giovanni ITA BOH 

14:49:00 OLDANI Stefano ITA LTS 

14:50:00 KEUKELEIRE Jens BEL EFN

14:51:00 ARASHIRO Yukiya JPN TBV

14:52:00 ALBANESE Vincenzo ITA EOK 

14:53:00  CHRISTIAN Mark GBR EOK 

14:54:00 NIV Guy ISR ISN 

14:55:00 ZANA Filippo ITA BCF 

14:56:00 TRATNIK Jan SLO TBV

14:57:00 PASQUALON Andrea ITA IWG 

14:58:00 CAVAGNA Remi FRA DQT 

14:59:00 RAVANELLI Simone ITA ANS

15:00:00 CARR Simon GBR EFN 

15:01:00 PONOMAR Andrii UKR ANS 

15:02:00 PELLAUD Simon SUI ANS 

15:03:00 JANSSENS Jimmy BEL AFC

15:04:00 VAN DEN BERG Lars NED GFC 

15:05:00 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel ERI TFS

15:06:00 ARNDT Nikias GER DSM

15:07:00 SOBRERO Matteo ITA APT 

15:08:00 GALLOPIN Tony FRA ACT 

15:09:00 ROCHE Nicolas IRL DSM

15:10:00 BOUCHARD Geoffrey FRA ACT 

15:11:00 FRANKINY Kilian SUI TQA 

15:12:00 SERRY Pieter BEL DQT 

15:13:00 CATALDO Dario ITA MOV

15:14:00 KNOX James GBR DQT

15:15:00 VILLELLA Davide ITA MOV 

15:16:00 MOSCA Jacopo ITA TFS 

15:17:00 TAARAMAE Rein EST IWG

15:18:00 VENDRAME Andrea ITA ACT 

15:19:00 BEVIN Patrick NZL ISN 

15:20:00 NARVAEZ Jhonatan ECU IGD 

15:21:00 SEPULVEDA Eduardo ARG ANS 

15:22:00 RAVASI Edward ITA EOK 

15:23:00 HAMILTON Christopher AUS DSM 

15:24:00 GROSSSCHARTNER Felix AUT BOH 

15:25:00 PETILLI Simone ITA IWG 

15:26:00 HERMANS Quinten BEL IWG 

15:27:00 WARBASSE Lawrence USA ACT 

15:28:00 PRONSKIY Vadim KAZ APT 

15:29:00 COVI Alessandro ITA UAD 

15:30:00 TEJADA Harold Alfonso COL APT 

15:31:00 MOLARD Rudy FRA GFC

15:32:00 RUBIO REYES Einer Augusto COL MOV 

15:33:00 CARBONI Giovanni ITA BCF

15:34:00 SANCHEZ Luis Leon ESP APT 

15:35:00 BADILATTI Matteo SUI GFC

15:36:00 FABBRO Matteo ITA BOH

15:37:00 STORER Michael AUS DSM 

15:38:00 BETTIOL Alberto ITA EFN 

15:39:00 GAVAZZI Francesco ITA EOK

15:40:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson POR MOV 

15:41:00 MOLLEMA Bauke NED TFS 

15:42:00 HIRT Jan CZE IWG 

15:43:00 MOSCON Gianni ITA IGD

15:44:00 NIEVE Mikel ESP BEX 

15:45:00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD 

15:46:00 KANGERT Tanel EST BEX 

15:47:00 PEDRERO Antonio ESP MOV

15:48:00 IZAGIRRE Gorka ESP APT

15:49:00 VERVAEKE Louis BEL AFC

15:50:00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS

15:51:00 ULISSI Diego ITA UAD

15:52:00 FORMOLO Davide ITA UAD

15:55:00 VALTER Attila HUN GFC

15:58:00 FORTUNATO Lorenzo ITA EOK

16:01:00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBV

16:04:00 BOUWMAN Koen NED TJV 

16:07:00 BENNETT George NZL TJV

16:10:00 MARTIN Daniel IRL ISN

16:13:00 FOSS Tobias NOR TJV 

16:16:00 ALMEIDA Joao POR DQT 

16:19:00 CARTHY Hugh John GBR EFN 

16:22:00 MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe COL IGD 

16:25:00 BARDET Romain FRA DSM 

16:28:00 VLASOV Aleksandr RUS APT 

16:31:00 YATES Simon Philip GBR BEX 

16:34:00 CARUSO Damiano ITA TBV 

16:37:00 BERNAL Egan COL IGD 

