Giro d'Italia standings: All the jerseys and classifications explained

The Giro d'Italia 2021 will begin this Saturday (May 8) in the city of Turin with an individual time trial around the city to decide who wears the first pink jersey of the race.

Last year's winner of the Maglia Rosa, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) is not defending his title but his team have sent a very strong squad to try and keep the accolade of reigning champions for another year.

But the pink jersey of overall race leader isn't the only prize up for grabs. There is also a blue jersey for the rider who collects the most points in the mountains standings, a purple jersey for the rider who collects the most points at the finish of each stage as well as intermediate sprints and the white jersey for the best rider under the age of 25.

Leader of the general classification, pink jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The pink jersey sits on the shoulders of the rider who has made it around the route faster than anyone else. Whoever wins stage one will wear the jersey on stage two and lead the overall or general classification with a certain gap to the next rider.

If the leader was the lose more of that time then he will hand over the lead of the race to the rider who is now the best placed after that stage. This will continue through the entire race of 21 stages.

Leader of the mountains classification, blue jersey

(Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The mountains jersey, unlike in the other Grand Tours, is not a polka-dot jersey but rather just a solid blue one.

Riders will battle to take the jersey by getting into breakaways and attempting to take as many mountains points as they possibly can along the way. The early stages usually see the easier category four climbs before category three, two and one start to appear further into the race.

There is no high-category climbs in the Giro d'Italia but there is one special climb called the 'Cima Coppi' which is the highest point of the race.

The points are as followed, a cat four climb gives you three, two and one points for the first three over the top, cat three climbs have nine, four, two and one points available. A cat two gives the riders 18, eight, six, four, two and one points with the cat one giving out a heft 40, 18, 12, nine, six, four, two and one points to the first eight riders over the top.

The special thing about the 'Cima Coppi' is that is gives a huge amount of points to the rider who goes over the top first. The leader takes 50 points that could potentially change the leader of the classification with a further 30, 20, 14, 10, six, four, two and one points left after that.

Leader of the points classification, purple jersey

(Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The points jersey is pretty self explanatory, purple in colours, or as the race puts it 'cyclamen' (which is a flower that can be many colours), the points jersey is given to the rider who collects the most points over the race.

In recent years the race has aimed the jersey more towards the fast men with more points given to riders on designated sprint stages with the top 15 on the stage taking 50, 35, 25, 18, 14, 12, 10, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two and one points. The intermediate sprints also give a lot more points too on these days with 20, 12, eight, six, four, three, two and one points available.

On days that are not considered sprint stages the points fall to 25, 18, 12, eight, six, five, four, three, two and one points with intermediate sprints handing out 10, six, three, two and one points out.

The biggest of mountain stages favour the mountains jersey more over the points with 15, 12, nine, seven, six, five, four, three, two and one points available at the finish but with more points in the intermediate sprint to encourage battles in the breakaways with 12, eight, six, five, four, three, two and one points available.

Leader of the youth classification, white jersey

(Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The final jersey available is the white best young riders jersey. This is calculated the same as the pink jersey but only riders who were born after January 1, 1996 (under 25) can compete for it.

Team classification

The team classification works by calculating the lowest cumulative time of the three best placed riders from each team.

Other classifications

We're used to seeing other races such as the Tour de France awarding riders for being the most combative rider of each stage and the overall race but the Giro takes it a step further.

The Corsa Rosa has four extra competitions that offer money but no jersey as a prize.

The most combative rider unusually gives points instead of being decided by a judging panel or social media. This is based on points acquired over stage finishes, intermediate sprints and categorised climbs.

Stage finishes hand out six all the way down to one points with intermediate sprints handing out five points down to one point. Climbs are where it gets a bit trickier to calculate as the Cima Coppi and cat one climbs hand out four down to one points, cat two climbs give three, two and one points, cat threes give two and one points and finally a cat four gives out just the one point.

The breakaway prize of 'Fuga Pinarello' is the big one for the smaller teams as it is calculated by how many kilometres you spend off the front of the peloton in, you guessed it, the breakaway. But there is a catch, if the break has more than 10 riders you will not get any points. You also have to out front for more than 5km to get points. If it comes to a tie-breaker then it will depends on the rider's placing overall.

The sprint classification isn't anything to do with the purple jersey but depending on how you're doing in that competition you may be involved. This doesn't take into account the difficulty of the stage and hands out 10, six, three two and one points out to the first five riders across the line in intermediate sprints.

Finally, the fair play classification. The aim of this game is to not gain points as you gain them when penalised for UCI rule breaking. For example sticky bottle, littering, feeding outside designated zones or urinating in front of the public will all get you a points as well as a fine. Team with the fewest points, wins! Quite a nice one to win too.