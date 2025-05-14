Giro d'Italia stage 5 live: who will win the punchy finish into Matera?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello, and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. With live racing now harder (see: more expensive) to watch in the UK, we thought we would bring you updates from some of the key stages of the 108th edition of the Italian Grand Tour. The first of those live blogs comes today, with an unpredictable, punchy stage in the south of Italy.

I'm Tom Davidson, and I'll be guiding you through the 151km of action from Ceglie Messapica to Matera, which is in the very south of the boot, basically in the arch.

To catch you up, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) is in the pink jersey after two stage wins on the opening weekend in Albania. Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) won Tuesday's bunch sprint in Lecce.

