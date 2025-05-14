Giro d'Italia stage 5 live: who will win the punchy finish into Matera?

A rolling 151km with a sting in the tail await the riders on the fifth day of the Giro

Hello, and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. With live racing now harder (see: more expensive) to watch in the UK, we thought we would bring you updates from some of the key stages of the 108th edition of the Italian Grand Tour. The first of those live blogs comes today, with an unpredictable, punchy stage in the south of Italy.

I'm off to grab a sandwich before the stage begins. I suggest you do the same. Rendez-vous back here in 45 minutes or so.

I've never been to Matera but I've just been told by a friend that it's a "fascinating" place.

The last time the Giro d'Italia finished in Matera was in 2020, when Arnaud Démare, then of Groupama-FDJ, outsprinted the pack.

Here's how the GC looks going into stage five:

Today's stage will roll out at 13:50 local time – that's 12:50 in the UK.

