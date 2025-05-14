Giro d'Italia stage 5 live: who will win the punchy finish into Matera?

Hello, and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. With live racing now harder (see: more expensive) to watch in the UK, we thought we would bring you updates from some of the key stages of the 108th edition of the Italian Grand Tour. The first of those live blogs comes today, with an unpredictable, punchy stage in the south of Italy.
I'm Tom Davidson, and I'll be guiding you through the 151km of action from Ceglie Messapica to Matera, which is in the very south of the boot, basically in the arch.
To catch you up, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) is in the pink jersey after two stage wins on the opening weekend in Albania. Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) won Tuesday's bunch sprint in Lecce.
I'm off to grab a sandwich before the stage begins. I suggest you do the same. Rendez-vous back here in 45 minutes or so.
I've never been to Matera but I've just been told by a friend that it's a "fascinating" place.
The city is known for its cave dwellings, called sassi, which are carved into the limestone cliffs. Apparently it was a bustling settlement throughout the Roman, Byzantine, and Norman eras.
Matera also has an olive oil museum, which is located underground in an old mill.
The last time the Giro d'Italia finished in Matera was in 2020, when Arnaud Démare, then of Groupama-FDJ, outsprinted the pack.
The Frenchman went on to win the points classification that year, but he's not in this current edition.
Wondering what he's up to instead? Démare finished fourth at the Classique Dunkerque yesterday, riding for Arkéa-B&B Hotels. Here he is raising his arms in Matera five years ago.
Here's how the GC looks going into stage five:
1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, in 11:44:31
2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, +9s
3. Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek, +14s
4. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +21s
5. Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +22s
6. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +25s
7. Max Poole (GBr) Picnic PostNL, +33s
8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, +34s
9. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team, +36s
10. Guido Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, +40s
Today's stage will roll out at 13:50 local time – that's 12:50 in the UK.
There's only one categorised climb on the menu – a 2.9km kicker inside 30km to go – but the finale is lumpy all the way into Matera. One for the breakaway? Or will we see the GC riders battle it out for the stage win?
