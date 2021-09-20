Road World Championships LIVE: Updates from under-23 and elite women's time trials

Refresh

Plapp is still the fastest man, but Van Dijke from the Netherlands is now the second quickest with a time 14 seconds slower. Sheffield remains third.

Lucas Plapp from Australia goes fastest with a rapid time - 34-39. He's 48 seconds faster than Sheffield, who now slips down into second. It's a phenomenal ride from Plapp, who really opened up in the second part of the course.

Magnus Sheffield from the USA is now fastest! Knocking just one second off the time of Logan Currie. Sheffield takes the hot-spot with a 35-28

Logan Currie from New Zealand is currently fastest with a 35-29

Magnus Sheffield is fastest at the first time check, with Lucas Plapp very close behind. These two Ineos riders look like they're the strongest out on the course so far.

We're well under way out in Belgium with the under-23 TT. Lucas Plapp from Australia is out on the course and looking great. Plapp has signed with Ineos Grenadiers and is already putting his Pinarello Bolide through its paces. We also have Magnus Sheffield out on the course, the US rider who has also signed with Ineos, the team just announced this morning.

The first event of the day is the men's under-23 TT with the first rider scheduled to start in the next few minutes. The U23s will be racing on a 30.3km-long course from Knokke-Heist to Bruges, on a mostly flat course but with a ramp in the closing kilometres. Yesterday we saw the elite men compete over a completely flat 43km course, with Filippo Ganna coming out on top. Men Under 23 ITT | Course Preview 🗺 🕒 Start Time: 10:40 CEST 🏁 Distance: 30.3 km📈 Elevation: 54 m#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/0HEf1BpPXGSeptember 20, 2021 See more