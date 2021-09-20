Ellen van Dijk storms to an amazing World Champions individual time trial title in 2021
The Dutch rider went out early and held everyone off with an amazing time
Ellen van Dijk managed to hold everyone off after finishing an hour before the biggest favourites at the UCI Road World Championships to become the time trial world champion again.
Van Dijk went out early in the race as the middle rider for the Netherlands after Riejanne Markus was the early rider and Annemiek van Vleuten last off.
It was not meant to be for the Olympic champion, Van Vleuten who ended finishing in third place on the day with Swiss rider Marlen Reusser taking the silver.
British rider Jos Lowden pulled off a very strong eighth on the day as she builds towards a tilt at the World Hour Record.
UCI Road World Championships Flanders 2021 elite women's individual time trial, Knokke-Heist to Bruges (30.3km)
1. Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), in 36-05
2. Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), at 10s
3. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), at 24s
4. Amber Neben (USA), at 1-24
5. Lisa Brennauer (Germany), at 1-29
6. Juliette Labous (France), at 1-47
7. Lisa Klein (Germany), at 1-52
8. Joss Lowden (Great Britain), at 1-59
9. Riejanne Markus (Netherlands), at same time
10. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), at 2-19
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
