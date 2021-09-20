Ellen van Dijk storms to an amazing World Champions individual time trial title in 2021

1. Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), in 36-05 2. Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), at 10s 3. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), at 24s 4. Amber Neben (USA), at 1-24 5. Lisa Brennauer (Germany), at 1-29 6. Juliette Labous (France), at 1-47 7. Lisa Klein (Germany), at 1-52 8. Joss Lowden (Great Britain), at 1-59 9. Riejanne Markus (Netherlands), at same time 10. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), at 2-19

British rider Jos Lowden pulled off a very strong eighth on the day as she builds towards a tilt at the World Hour Record.

It was not meant to be for the Olympic champion, Van Vleuten who ended finishing in third place on the day with Swiss rider Marlen Reusser taking the silver.

Van Dijk went out early in the race as the middle rider for the Netherlands after Riejanne Markus was the early rider and Annemiek van Vleuten last off.

Ellen van Dijk managed to hold everyone off after finishing an hour before the biggest favourites at the UCI Road World Championships to become the time trial world champion again.

