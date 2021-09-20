‘More than a bike rider’ - Danish winner of Worlds under-23 time trial pays tribute to Chris Anker Sørensen
Johan Price Pejtersen dedicated his win to Sørensen following the death of his well-respected compatriot
The Danish winner of the under-23 time trial at the 2021 World Championships has paid tribute to Chris Anker Sørensen.
Former pro-turned-commentator Sørensen was killed after he was knocked from his bike by a driver during the World in Flanders.
Sørensen, who was part of the broadcast team for Danish television, was riding the time trial course last weekend when he was knocked from his bike, later succumbing to his injuries.
During the second day of racing on Monday (September 20), Pejtersen claimed the first medal of the 2021 Worlds for Denmark, smashing the competition in the U23 TT and beating Australia’s Lucas Plapp to the top spot.
Speaking during the press conference after the race, the 22-year-old said: “It was very emotional for me. We’ve all heard the tragic news about Chris and for me it was about showing and paying respect for his work. That is what I wanted to honour today.
“In Denmark Chris is known in more than just the community of bike riders.
“He’s so much more than a bike rider. He’s loved in the Danish population for it. He’s been a huge influence for us young riders, leading the way in making cycling popular, so we can get inspired to start, or believe in the pro life.
“He’s been a big influence on everybody and not just in cycling, in the general public. It’s a big loss.”
Pejtersen said he didn’t know Sørensen personally, but added that he was a strong presence in the Danish camp, with many of his team-mates knowing and riding with the former Saxo Bank rider.
>>> ‘Unbearable that we will never see each other again’: Cycling world responds to death of Chris Anker Sørensen
With victory in Flanders, Pejtersen continues a remarkable legacy for Denmark in the under-23 TT, following the former dominance of Mikkel Bjerg, a triple winner of the event.
Riding for the Uno-X Pro Cycling Team in the regular season, Pejtersen adds his Worlds title to his two European Championships TT titles.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
