Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Live updates from day two

We're onto the qualifying round for the men's team pursuit now, Netherlands are currently the fastest team with a new Olympic record of 42.134, followed by Australia with a 42.371. New Zealand are currently on the track, but they've only managed the fourth fastest time with a 43.066.



It's another world record as well, Germany have just nicked the WR set by Team GB about five minutes ago. It's a 4-06.166, beating Team GB's world record of 4-06.748.

It's done, Germany win! That puts them through to the gold medal in the women's team pursuit final against Team GB later today.

Last lap and Germany have pulled out a huge gap now, almost three seconds.

Ah it's all gone wrong for Italy. They're down to three riders early and the gap is now 1.8 seconds. Looks like Germany have this wrapped up with 1,000m to go.

Germany have just pulled ahead in this women's team pursuit race against Italy. They're .370 of a second up on their rivals after 1800m. They're extending the gap and looking very comfortable.

Italy are slightly up after the first lap by .3 of a second, but as we saw with Team GB in the last race Germany will be likely to close that gap down later into the race.

This is the decisive race for Team GB now, Germany vs Italy in the women's team pursuit. The winner of this ride will go through to the gold medal final against Team GB. Germany are the clear favourites here after their blistering times yesterday.

Absolutely rapid time by GB, 4-06.748, a new world record, beating the time of 4-10.236 set by Germany yesterday. They beat the USA who had a time of 4-07.579.

Oh no we've had a crash after the finish! Katie Archibald was talking on her slow down lap and went straight into the back of Neah Evans. They both look okay, no serious injuries luckily.

Half a lap to go and its Archibald vs Dygert, but Team GB are still and front and BOOM it's done! Team GB qualify for the gold medal race with a new world record!

GB pulling out the lead with Katie Archibald back on the front. Gap is now half a second after 3600m. Chloe Dygert on the front for the USA.

USA pulling it back slightly after 2,800m, GB down to three riders as they continue to lead. This is so so close

Team GB back in the lead now! Katie Archibald doing an absolutely massive turn here, but it's insanely close. The gap is .132

USA continue to lead by almost a second after 1km, but Team GB are starting to pull it back now. The gap is down to .4 after 2,000m.

US have now pulled ahead after 600m, the gap is .3 of a second. Now up to .5

Katie Archibald pulling off the line for GB, and it's a great start, they're .3 of a second up on the US early.

The first competition up tonight is the first round of the team pursuit. This morning, two teams will go head-to-head on the track, to decide which medal they will compete for. Team GB are just about to hit the track now in their ride against the USA. The winner of this event will make it through to the gold medal ride.

Big news already this morning for Team GB, as team pursuiter Ed Clancy has been forced to withdraw from the games due to back problems. This also makes the end of Clancy's career as an Olympian. Read the full story here: Ed Clancy forced to pull out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, bringing his career to an end (Image credit: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

Here is the schedule of events this morning: Tuesday, August 3, 3.30pm - 6.10pm Japan/7.30am - 10.10am UK Women's Team Pursuit First round Men's Team Sprint Qualifying Men's Team Pursuit First round Men's Team Sprint First round Women's Team Pursuit Finals Men's Team Sprint Finals Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony