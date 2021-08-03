Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Live updates from day two

Good morning and welcome to live coverage from day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic track cycling events, including the women's team pursuit and men's team sprint finals
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
Olympic cycling disciplines: Madison / team pursuit / omnium / track sprint / Keirin / team sprint
Follow live updates below:
We're onto the qualifying round for the men's team pursuit now, Netherlands are currently the fastest team with a new Olympic record of 42.134, followed by Australia with a 42.371.
New Zealand are currently on the track, but they've only managed the fourth fastest time with a 43.066.
It's another world record as well, Germany have just nicked the WR set by Team GB about five minutes ago.
It's a 4-06.166, beating Team GB's world record of 4-06.748.
It's done, Germany win! That puts them through to the gold medal in the women's team pursuit final against Team GB later today.
Last lap and Germany have pulled out a huge gap now, almost three seconds.
Ah it's all gone wrong for Italy. They're down to three riders early and the gap is now 1.8 seconds.
Looks like Germany have this wrapped up with 1,000m to go.
Germany have just pulled ahead in this women's team pursuit race against Italy.
They're .370 of a second up on their rivals after 1800m. They're extending the gap and looking very comfortable.
Italy are slightly up after the first lap by .3 of a second, but as we saw with Team GB in the last race Germany will be likely to close that gap down later into the race.
This is the decisive race for Team GB now, Germany vs Italy in the women's team pursuit.
The winner of this ride will go through to the gold medal final against Team GB.
Germany are the clear favourites here after their blistering times yesterday.
Absolutely rapid time by GB, 4-06.748, a new world record, beating the time of 4-10.236 set by Germany yesterday.
They beat the USA who had a time of 4-07.579.
Oh no we've had a crash after the finish!
Katie Archibald was talking on her slow down lap and went straight into the back of Neah Evans. They both look okay, no serious injuries luckily.
Half a lap to go and its Archibald vs Dygert, but Team GB are still and front and BOOM it's done! Team GB qualify for the gold medal race with a new world record!
GB pulling out the lead with Katie Archibald back on the front. Gap is now half a second after 3600m.
Chloe Dygert on the front for the USA.
USA pulling it back slightly after 2,800m, GB down to three riders as they continue to lead. This is so so close
Team GB back in the lead now! Katie Archibald doing an absolutely massive turn here, but it's insanely close. The gap is .132
USA continue to lead by almost a second after 1km, but Team GB are starting to pull it back now. The gap is down to .4 after 2,000m.
US have now pulled ahead after 600m, the gap is .3 of a second. Now up to .5
Katie Archibald pulling off the line for GB, and it's a great start, they're .3 of a second up on the US early.
The first competition up tonight is the first round of the team pursuit. This morning, two teams will go head-to-head on the track, to decide which medal they will compete for.
Team GB are just about to hit the track now in their ride against the USA. The winner of this event will make it through to the gold medal ride.
Big news already this morning for Team GB, as team pursuiter Ed Clancy has been forced to withdraw from the games due to back problems.
This also makes the end of Clancy's career as an Olympian.
Read the full story here: Ed Clancy forced to pull out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, bringing his career to an end
Here is the schedule of events this morning:
Tuesday, August 3, 3.30pm - 6.10pm Japan/7.30am - 10.10am UK
Women's Team Pursuit First round
Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
Men's Team Pursuit First round
Men's Team Sprint First round
Women's Team Pursuit Finals
Men's Team Sprint Finals
Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
Good morning cycling fans!
Alex Ballinger here, digital news editor for Cycling Weekly, bringing you live updates from the second day of track racing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Today I will be live blogging from the iconic Herne Hill Velodrome in south London, which has been home to some of the biggest names in cycling, including Ethan Hayter, who is currently competing in Tokyo as part of the men's team pursuit squad.