Tokyo 2020: 'Germany took everyone by surprise,' says Laura Kenny after team pursuit silver medal
The team now looks ahead to the Paris 2024 Games in three years time
The British women were not able to defend their team pursuit title for a third Olympic Games in a row at Tokyo 2020, as they lost out to a flying German team that broke the world record three times.
Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, and Elinor Barker in the qualifiers put in a great ride to take silver and a fast time, but the Germans were too strong.
The team took heart from their performance and chose to look at the positives and ahead to the next Olympics in three years time at Paris 2024.
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympics track day two: More records tumble, another shock crash and two silvers for Team GB
Katie Archibald said after the race: "We are proud, the pandemic may have taken away our race opportunities but we never lost our job as team pursuiters."
The rider from Milngavie in Scotland was keen to thank all who have supported them over the past year.
"We've been supported by British Cycling, supported by UK Sport, supported by The National Lottery players all through the pandemic, and we've pulled it through to a silver medal, second-best in the world. We've got three years [until Paris 2024] to try again."
Laura Kenny came into the team after the qualifiers, replacing Elinor Barker. With this silver medal, Kenny now moves joint second in the list of the most successful British female athletes, just one medal behind horse rider Charlotte Dujardin who is on six.
This is what the five-time Olympic medalist had to say: "I think Germany took everyone by surprise. They were the quickest at World [Championships], but they didn't get it right, we knew they were going to go fast, maybe just not that fast."
For Evans and Knight, it is their first time on the podium at an Olympic Games and they were very pleased they were able to soak it all up, but still looking forward to Paris 2024.
"It's really special. Obviously, we were the defending champions, we have the reputation but there are so many strong nations fighting," said Evans.
With Knight finally adding: "Last year I didn't expect to be here so to be on the start line with these girls is incredible."
The riders will now look towards their other events at the Games with some riding as soon as tomorrow with the first-ever women's Madison at the Olympic Games.
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track day two: More records tumble, another shock crash and two silvers for Team GB
The second day of action at the Izu Velodrome in Japan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Cycling world reacts to Denmark's team pursuit 'aero' leg tape
The tape has sparked controversy on social media with mixed reaction
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Everything you need to know about Jason Kenny
The British rider has six Olympic gold medals to his name and will be looking to add to his tally in Japan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Everything you need to know about Laura Kenny
The rider has more gold medals in the Olympics than any other female British athlete
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Omnium: What is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Omnium and how does it work?
Get to know the Omnium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Madison: Everything you need to know about the new event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Get to know the madison for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
British Cycling announces staffing restructure in men's sprint team for Tokyo Olympics
British Cycling have announced a staff restructure of the men's sprint team after the dismissal of Kevin Stewart in late 2020 due to gross misconduct
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Brian Cookson to explore mixed track cycling events for future Olympics
With the IOC lifting its 28-sport cap, UCI president Brian Cookson is keen to explore ways to safeguard track cycling's future
By Stuart Clarke •