Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Germany unstoppable as they beat Great Britain to women's team pursuit gold

The Germans set their third world record of the Games to claim the gold medal

The German women team pursuit squad at Tokyo 2020
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richard Windsor

By

Germany were simply unstoppable in the women's team pursuit final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, setting their third world record of the Games.

The Germans, who set a new world record in each of the two qualifying rounds, set a new mark of 4:04.242 in the final, beating the Great Britain team by over six seconds in a dominant display.

Defending champions Great Britain will have to settle for the silver medal after being behind right from the gun in the final. The GB team had set a new world record in the first round heats earlier on Tuesday before it was beaten just minutes later by Germany.

More to follow...

Richard Windsor
Richard Windsor

Richard is digital editor of Cycling Weekly. Joining the team in 2013, Richard became editor of the website in 2014 and coordinates site content and strategy, leading the news team in coverage of the world's biggest races and working with the tech editor to deliver comprehensive buying guides, reviews, and the latest product news.


An occasional racer, Richard spends most of his time preparing for long-distance touring rides these days, or getting out to the Surrey Hills on the weekend on his Specialized Tarmac SL7 (with an obligatory pub stop of course).


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.