Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Germany unstoppable as they beat Great Britain to women's team pursuit gold

Germany were simply unstoppable in the women's team pursuit final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, setting their third world record of the Games.

The Germans, who set a new world record in each of the two qualifying rounds, set a new mark of 4:04.242 in the final, beating the Great Britain team by over six seconds in a dominant display.

Defending champions Great Britain will have to settle for the silver medal after being behind right from the gun in the final. The GB team had set a new world record in the first round heats earlier on Tuesday before it was beaten just minutes later by Germany.

More to follow...