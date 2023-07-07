Tour de France stage 7 LIVE: Mark Cavendish gets another record breaking chance

Well, we have a race on our hands. In case you've not been paying attention, the last two days in the Pyrenees were a real slug-fest between the GC heavyweights (who actually don't weigh that much).
Today, however, none of that matters. The stage today should be a sprinters affair and the big question is can anyone beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and he all conquering lead-out, central to which is Mathieu van der Poel.
Caleb Ewan has looked like the closest to the Belgian so far. Can the Australian go one step further? Can Mark Cavendish get that historic 35th stage win?
Lets find out.
Sep Vanmarcke retires immediately
Away from the Tour de France Israel-Premier Tech has announced that veteran classics rider Sep Vanmercke has retired with immediate effect due to heart issues.
The Belgian, who won Omloop het Nieuwsblad in his career and was second at Paris-Roubaix, noticed an abnormally high heart rate on a ride recently.
The team added: "Vanmarcke underwent testing including a cardiac MRI which confirmed the presence of scar tissue. The high risk of further cardiac complications posed by the scar tissue means that Vanmarcke will no longer be able to continue racing as a professional cyclist."
Vanmarcke said: “When I pinned a number for the first time back in 2003, I never dared to dream about having a professional career. I ended up living that dream for 14 years, with highs and lows."
He said he "wasn’t the super talent" but that "dedication and hard work" had kept him at the top of the sport.
He continued: “It is very sad and painful to announce the end of my career in this way. At the same time, I am grateful that the problems with my heart were discovered in time. I’m going to take the time now to be with my family, to accept the situation and think about what I want to do in the future. My whole life has been all about cycling. Cycling will always be my passion.”
Today's route
There is one category four climb on the parcours today but its not enough to give the sprinters any real trouble coming 40km from the finish.
This should be a fairly straight-forward affair for their teams, though some have been depleted by injuries and retirements.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1