Tadej Pogačar brings Tour de France back to life: 'You need to have balls to attack'
UAE Team Emirates rider insists that he was not dead after stage five - a resurrecting performance proved it
Harold Wilson might have said that a week is a long time in politics, but at this year's Tour de France, 24 hours seems like an eternity. On Wednesday, it appeared that Jonas Vingegaard had vanquished Tadej Pogačar once again on the road to Laruns. On Thursday, the vanquished became the vanquisher as Pogačar put time into Vingegaard on the climb to Cauterets, setting up an electric race. It is only stage six.
Pogačar, the UAE Team Emirates rider, won the stage, while Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma took the yellow jersey from Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe). However, the swing of 24 seconds back to Pogačar was significant, and proved there was a point in this Tour. On Wednesday evening the race seemed over; on Thursday evening it seems more alive than ever.
"I was not dead yesterday," Pogačar stressed post-stage win, but obituaries were already being written for this year's Tour last night, with Vingegaard seemingly flying, unbeatable. It seemed like only a matter of time until he would seize yellow from Hindley and storm towards Paris without trouble. The former may have happened, but the latter is still very much up in the air.
Jumbo-Visma seemed to have a plan for stage six, to shred the peloton on the Col du Tourmalet and isolate Pogačar, similar to Wednesday, giving Vingegaard a chance to take more time. What they did not expect was a resurgent Pogačar, a resurrected one, one that could dispatch of Vingegaard at will.
"Honestly, I thought when Jumbo started pulling on Tourmalet I was thinking ok, if it’s the same as yesterday, then we can almost pack the bags and go home," Pogačar said. "I stayed on his [Vingegaard's] wheel, I played it smart today. I think the shape is coming along everyday. We must not give up, and we will ride like this to the end. It’s still going to be a big fight, but I’m super happy for today."
Pogačar was able to follow Vingegaard and his key domestique Wout van Aert over the top of the Tourmalet, and then stick to Vingegaard until it was just the pair on the final climb. With 2.7km to go, the 24-year-old launched his decisive attack. It might not have resulted in as big a time gap as Vingegaard's on Saturday, but it was a clear morale-boosting conclusion, proving that this race was only heading one way.
"I was already thinking for the last 4km if I wanted to attack," Pogačar explained. "I got on the radio to follow Jonas and go smart. Going smart would be going even earlier, but I was suffering all the way to the finish line. I gave it all. It was just enough, maybe if I went earlier maybe I would explode on the flat part or something. It was a good day, I try to feel the race. You need to have balls to attack. In the end, I tried my best."
The mood within the UAE team camp was apparently not funereal on Wednesday evening, despite the fact that the plan had gone wrong on stage five. On Thursday, it was the time for Jumbo's plan to be foiled, something Pogačar was sympathetic to.
"That’s cycling," he said. "You can have plan a, b, c, d, e, f... the whole alphabet. You can have plans, and anything can happen. It’s really difficult. Yesterday we also had a plan, but we totally missed it.
"Today, Jumbo didn’t miss the plan, but they tried it, and they didn’t succeed, because in cycling it’s so difficult to follow the tactics. There are so many circumstances you need to think of. And it’s difficult to predict if it’s going to work or not. That’s cycling."
Pogačar's stage win was a big result in and of itself, the Slovenian's 10th at the Tour at just 24. If he kept up his record of winning three at every edition, it would take him eight more editions - until he was 32 - to break the all-time stage wins record, as is currently shared by Eddy Merckx and Mark Cavendish, both with 34.
"It feels good, it feels amazing," the UAE rider said. "I was joking before that I’m coming for you Mark Cavendish. That’s a bit cocky to say, but I’m really happy to have just one stage win. It’s something incredible to have a stage win at the Tour de France. I was just as happy as when I [first] won three years ago."
A happy, buoyed Tadej Pogačar. A cowed, beatable Jonas Vingegaard, although he does lead the race. This Tour de France is very much alive.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar triumphs and Jonas Vingegaard takes Tour de France lead on stage six
Jumbo-Visma tear the race to pieces in the Pyrenees with aggressive riding
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Hutchinson Overide 50mm gravel tire review - plump and robust but also a little heavy
Hutchinson's new 50mm width of its Overide semi slick has proven its toughness - and rolls well over hard-packed gravel and tarmac sections
By Tom Couzens • Published
-
Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Yellow jersey Jai Hindley dropped on the Tourmalet as Jonas Vingegaard piles on pressure
The second mountain stage of the Tour de France is a chance to challenge Jonas Vingegaard and yellow jersey Jai Hindley
By Vern Pitt • Last updated
-
'We just have to keep trying': Ineos Grenadiers ready to attack at the Tour de France
'You never know' British team's DS Steve Cummings says anything is still possible at French Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: From hard graft in Hanstholm harbour to high mountain glory
Long before his thunderous attack on the Col de la Marie-Blanque, Jonas Vingegaard was riding some of the Tour de France's most iconic climbs when he was still at school
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'It was an accident': Inside Jai Hindley's Tour de France yellow jersey coup
After finding himself in the breakaway, the Australian relied on his homework and seized his chance
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard takes advantage of 'nice surprise' to wrest Tour de France away from Tadej Pogačar
It is only stage five, and yet 53 seconds separates the two favourites for this year's race. Has the tide already turned?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France stage 5 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard drops Tadej Pogačar in the Pyrenees
After a couple of sprint days the race heads into the mountains and could see a shake up in the GC
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour de France peloton split over continued use of downhill finishes
Stages 5, 14 and 17 all feature major descents towards finishes, and some riders want to see them out of racing
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘The most boring Tour de France stage for a long time’ - the day the breakaway stayed home
Despite a crash-marred finale, stage four was largely a quiet affair
By Tom Davidson • Published