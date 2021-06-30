Tour de France stage five LIVE: Changè to Laval Espace Mayenne

Refresh

The yellow jersey battle is probably the biggest headline from this upcoming stage, as Mathieu van der Poel goes into the TT with just an eight second lead over Julian Alaphilippe in second place.

BUT, it's going to be a huge ask for Van der Poel to hold onto the jersey and he has admitted himself he's not a time trialist and he doesn't spend much time at all on the TT bike.

(Image credit: Getty)

Julian Alaphilippe has been stellar in time trials in recent seasons, but he thrives more on a punchy TT course that lets his lightweight climbing ability shine through.

So instead we might be looking to a pure TTer who is still high on GC, maybe someone like Wout van Aert...

The Jumbo-Visma star currently sits fourth overall, 31 seconds off the race lead, while he's also among the favourites to take stage honours.

Can Van Aert take the lead in the Tour de France for the first time in his career?