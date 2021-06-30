Tour de France stage five LIVE: Changè to Laval Espace Mayenne

Good morning cycling fans and welcome to the live coverage from the first time trial of the Tour de France 2021.
The yellow jersey battle is probably the biggest headline from this upcoming stage, as Mathieu van der Poel goes into the TT with just an eight second lead over Julian Alaphilippe in second place.
BUT, it's going to be a huge ask for Van der Poel to hold onto the jersey and he has admitted himself he's not a time trialist and he doesn't spend much time at all on the TT bike.
Julian Alaphilippe has been stellar in time trials in recent seasons, but he thrives more on a punchy TT course that lets his lightweight climbing ability shine through.
So instead we might be looking to a pure TTer who is still high on GC, maybe someone like Wout van Aert...
The Jumbo-Visma star currently sits fourth overall, 31 seconds off the race lead, while he's also among the favourites to take stage honours.
Can Van Aert take the lead in the Tour de France for the first time in his career?
My colleague Tim Bonville-Ginn drew the short straw and has compiled the full start times from today's TT, also picking out a few of the favourites so you know when to get your eyes back on the race.
The first rider off will be Amund Grøndahl Jansen from Team BikeExchange, who will be hitting the start ramp at 12.15pm local time (that's 11.15am British time).
Mathieu van der Poel will start the TT last as he's the yellow jersey wearer. He's off at 4.50pm French time (3.50pm British time).
Check the full list here: Tour de France: Start times for crucial stage five time trial
Hello there CW readers, Alex Ballinger here starting the day off with live coverage from the first time trial of the 2021 Tour de France.
I know TTs are Marmite in a Grand Tour, but I'm personally a big fan of the race against the clock (both to watch and to race).
Here's the profile for today's stage, it's an almost pan-flat 27.2km and should suit the pure TTers.
Today at the Tour: It's time trial day! 27.2 flat kilometres from Changé to Laval Espace Mayenne.Will Mathieu van der Poel keep the yellow jersey? #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/525K7JlqFRJune 30, 2021