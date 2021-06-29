Tour de France: Start times for crucial stage five time trial

The fifth stage of the 2021 Tour de France sees the first of two tests against the clock arrive and a potential showing of who the main favourites for the overall are.

With two of the three big-name favourites now carrying nasty injuries, it leaves reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) looking solid, but Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is the likely favourite for yellow.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a hard crash on stage three of the Tour where he clipped the wheel of Italian champion, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious). Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also crashed on stage three, dislocating his shoulder, which could be a worry in a time trial position.

Stage favourite, alongside Van Aert, is European champion, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) who has shown great form this season.

Stage five main contenders and general classification riders (French local time)

12:24.00 - Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

12:52.00 - Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

12:55.30 - Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange

13:31.30 - Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ

13:55.30 - Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

14:19.30 - Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo

15:15.00 - Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

15:31.30 - Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

15:57.00 - Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM

16:08.00 - Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

16:12.00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

16:16.00 - Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

16:20.00 - Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

16:22.00 - Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange

16:24.00 - Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo

16:26.00 - Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

16:28.00 - Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo

16:30.00 - Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech

16:32.00 - David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:34.00 - Pierre Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies

16:36.00 - Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkéa-Samsic

16:38.00 - Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team

16:40.00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

16:42.00 - Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

16:44.00 - Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

16:46.00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

16:48.00 - Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

16:50.00 - Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

Full list of start times for stage five of the Tour de France 2021

12:15.00 - Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange

12:16.30 - Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic

12:18.00 - Dan McLay (GBr) Team Arkéa-Samsic

12:19.30 - Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

12:21.00 - Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto-Soudal

12:22.30 - Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

12:24.00 - Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

12:25.30 - Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Israel Start-Up Nation

12:27.00 - Marc Hirschi (Sui) UAE Team Emirates

12:28.30 - Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

12:30.00 - Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

12:31.30 - Chirs Froome (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

12:33.00 - Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

12:34.30 - Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

12:36.00 - Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

12:37.30 - Omer Golstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

12:39.00 - Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

12:40.30 - Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

12:42.00 - Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

12:43.30 - Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM

12:45.00 - Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis

12:46.30 - Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto-Soudal

12:48.00 - André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

12:49.30 - Jérémy Cabot (Fra) Team TotalEnergies

12:51.00 - Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

12:52.30 - Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

12:54.00 - Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

12:55.30 - Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange

12:57.00 - Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

12:58.30 - Chris Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange

13:00.00 - Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:01.30 - Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM

13:03.00 - Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

13:04.30 - Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

13:06.00 - Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech

13:07.30 - Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

13:09.00 - Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

13:10.30 - Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

13:12.00 - Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

13:13.30 - Nich Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

13:15.00 - Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

13:16.30 - Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team

13:18.00 - Petr Vakoč (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix

13:19.30 - Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:21.00 - Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

13:22.30 - Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:24.00 - Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis

13:25.30 - Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ

13:27.00 - Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

13:28.30 - Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

13:30.00 - Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

13:31.00 - Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ

13:33.00 - Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

13:34.30 - Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:36.00 - Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic

13:37.30 - Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

13:39.00 - Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

13:40.30 - Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

13:42.00 - Carlos Barbero (Esp) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

13:43.30 - Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team

13:45.00 - Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2r-Citroën Team

13:46.30 - Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo

13:48.00 - Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

13:49.30 - Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

13:51.00 - Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team

13:52.30 - Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

13:54.00 - Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team

13:55.30 - Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

13:57.00 - Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

13:58.30 - Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

14:00.00 - Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

14:01.30 - Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic

14:03.00 - Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:04.30 - Jasper Stuyvan (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

14:06.00 - Patrcik Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:07.30 - Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Fenix

14:09.00 - Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team

14:10.30 - Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

14:12.00 - Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

14:13.30 - Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team

14:15.00 - Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:16.30 - Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

14:18.00 - Cristián Rodríguez (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

14:19.30 - Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo

14:21.00 - Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis

14:22.30 - Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

14:24.00 - Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

14:25.30 - Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates

14:27.00 - Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:28.30 - Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM

14:30.00 - Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

14:31.30 - Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech

14:33.00 - Rubén Fernández (Esp) Cofidis

14:34.30 - Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies

14:36.00 - Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo

14:37.30 - Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa-Samsic

14:39.00 - Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

14:40.30 - Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceninck - Quick-Step

14:42.00 - Victor De La Parte (Esp) Team TotalEnergies

14:43.30 - Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

14:45.00 - Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

14:46.30 - Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

14:48.00 - Julien Simon (Fra) Team TotalEnergies

14:49.30 - Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r-Citroën Team

14:51.00 - Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange

14:52.30 - Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

14:54.00 - Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

14:55.30 - Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic

14:57.00 - Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:58.30 - Fabien Doubey (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:00.00 - Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

15:01.30 - Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

15:03.00 - Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

15:04.30 - Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

15:06.00 - Joris Niewenhuis (Ned) Team DSM

15:07.30 - Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

15:09.00 - Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange

15:10.30 - Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:12.00 - Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team

15:13.30 - Élie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic

15:15.00 - Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

15:16.30 - Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM

15:18.00 - Iván García (Esp) Movistar Team

15:19.30 - Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

15:21.00 - Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo

15:22.30 - Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious

15:24.00 - Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo

15:25.30 - Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech

15:27.00 - Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

15:28.30 - Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:30.00 - Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

15:31.30 - Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

15:33.00 - Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

15:34.30 - Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

15:36.00 - Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2r-Citroën Team

15:37.30 - Miguel Ángel López (Col) Movistar Team

15:39.00 - Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

15:40.30 - Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën Team

15:42.00 - Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

15:43.30 - Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

15:45.00 - Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM

15:46.30 - Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:48.00 - Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

15:49.30 - Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team

15:51.00 - Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

15:52.30 - Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo

15:54.00 - Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange

15:55.30 - Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies

15:57.00 - Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM

15:58.30 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

16:00.00 - Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

16:01.30 - Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo

16:03-00 - Sergio Henao (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

16:04.30 - Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

16:06.00 - Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma

16:08.00 - Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

16:10.00 - Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange

16:12.00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

16:14.00 - Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

16:16.00 - Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

16:18.00 - Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech

16:20.00 - Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

16:22.00 - Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange

16:24.00 - Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo

16:26.00 - Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

16:28.00 - Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo

16:30.00 - Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech

16:32.00 - David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:34.00 - Pierre Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies

16:36.00 - Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkéa-Samsic

16:38.00 - Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team

16:40.00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

16:42.00 - Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

16:44.00 - Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

16:46.00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

16:48.00 - Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

16:50.00 - Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix.