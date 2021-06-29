Tour de France: Start times for crucial stage five time trial
The first of two tests against the clock may give us our first real look at who the favourite for the overall title is
The fifth stage of the 2021 Tour de France sees the first of two tests against the clock arrive and a potential showing of who the main favourites for the overall are.
With two of the three big-name favourites now carrying nasty injuries, it leaves reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) looking solid, but Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is the likely favourite for yellow.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a hard crash on stage three of the Tour where he clipped the wheel of Italian champion, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious). Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also crashed on stage three, dislocating his shoulder, which could be a worry in a time trial position.
Stage favourite, alongside Van Aert, is European champion, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) who has shown great form this season.
Stage five main contenders and general classification riders (French local time)
12:24.00 - Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
12:52.00 - Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
12:55.30 - Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
13:31.30 - Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
13:55.30 - Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
14:19.30 - Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo
15:15.00 - Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
15:31.30 - Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
15:57.00 - Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
16:08.00 - Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
16:12.00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
16:16.00 - Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
16:20.00 - Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16:22.00 - Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange
16:24.00 - Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16:26.00 - Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16:28.00 - Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16:30.00 - Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
16:32.00 - David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:34.00 - Pierre Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
16:36.00 - Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkéa-Samsic
16:38.00 - Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
16:40.00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16:42.00 - Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
16:44.00 - Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
16:46.00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
16:48.00 - Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
16:50.00 - Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
Full list of start times for stage five of the Tour de France 2021
12:15.00 - Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
12:16.30 - Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
12:18.00 - Dan McLay (GBr) Team Arkéa-Samsic
12:19.30 - Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
12:21.00 - Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
12:22.30 - Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
12:24.00 - Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
12:25.30 - Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Israel Start-Up Nation
12:27.00 - Marc Hirschi (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
12:28.30 - Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
12:30.00 - Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
12:31.30 - Chirs Froome (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
12:33.00 - Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
12:34.30 - Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12:36.00 - Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
12:37.30 - Omer Golstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
12:39.00 - Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
12:40.30 - Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
12:42.00 - Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
12:43.30 - Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
12:45.00 - Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
12:46.30 - Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto-Soudal
12:48.00 - André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
12:49.30 - Jérémy Cabot (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
12:51.00 - Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
12:52.30 - Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
12:54.00 - Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
12:55.30 - Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
12:57.00 - Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
12:58.30 - Chris Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
13:00.00 - Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:01.30 - Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
13:03.00 - Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13:04.30 - Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
13:06.00 - Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
13:07.30 - Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
13:09.00 - Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
13:10.30 - Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13:12.00 - Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
13:13.30 - Nich Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
13:15.00 - Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
13:16.30 - Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
13:18.00 - Petr Vakoč (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
13:19.30 - Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:21.00 - Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
13:22.30 - Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:24.00 - Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
13:25.30 - Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
13:27.00 - Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13:28.30 - Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
13:30.00 - Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13:31.00 - Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
13:33.00 - Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13:34.30 - Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:36.00 - Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
13:37.30 - Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13:39.00 - Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
13:40.30 - Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
13:42.00 - Carlos Barbero (Esp) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
13:43.30 - Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team
13:45.00 - Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2r-Citroën Team
13:46.30 - Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
13:48.00 - Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
13:49.30 - Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13:51.00 - Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
13:52.30 - Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
13:54.00 - Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team
13:55.30 - Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
13:57.00 - Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
13:58.30 - Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
14:00.00 - Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
14:01.30 - Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
14:03.00 - Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:04.30 - Jasper Stuyvan (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
14:06.00 - Patrcik Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:07.30 - Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Fenix
14:09.00 - Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team
14:10.30 - Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
14:12.00 - Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
14:13.30 - Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
14:15.00 - Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:16.30 - Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14:18.00 - Cristián Rodríguez (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
14:19.30 - Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo
14:21.00 - Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
14:22.30 - Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
14:24.00 - Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
14:25.30 - Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
14:27.00 - Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:28.30 - Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
14:30.00 - Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
14:31.30 - Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
14:33.00 - Rubén Fernández (Esp) Cofidis
14:34.30 - Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
14:36.00 - Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
14:37.30 - Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa-Samsic
14:39.00 - Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
14:40.30 - Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceninck - Quick-Step
14:42.00 - Victor De La Parte (Esp) Team TotalEnergies
14:43.30 - Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
14:45.00 - Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
14:46.30 - Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14:48.00 - Julien Simon (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
14:49.30 - Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r-Citroën Team
14:51.00 - Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
14:52.30 - Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
14:54.00 - Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
14:55.30 - Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
14:57.00 - Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:58.30 - Fabien Doubey (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:00.00 - Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
15:01.30 - Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
15:03.00 - Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
15:04.30 - Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
15:06.00 - Joris Niewenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
15:07.30 - Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
15:09.00 - Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
15:10.30 - Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:12.00 - Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
15:13.30 - Élie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
15:15.00 - Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
15:16.30 - Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
15:18.00 - Iván García (Esp) Movistar Team
15:19.30 - Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
15:21.00 - Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
15:22.30 - Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
15:24.00 - Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
15:25.30 - Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
15:27.00 - Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
15:28.30 - Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:30.00 - Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
15:31.30 - Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
15:33.00 - Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15:34.30 - Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15:36.00 - Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2r-Citroën Team
15:37.30 - Miguel Ángel López (Col) Movistar Team
15:39.00 - Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
15:40.30 - Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën Team
15:42.00 - Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
15:43.30 - Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
15:45.00 - Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
15:46.30 - Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:48.00 - Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15:49.30 - Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team
15:51.00 - Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
15:52.30 - Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
15:54.00 - Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
15:55.30 - Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
15:57.00 - Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
15:58.30 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
16:00.00 - Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16:01.30 - Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
16:03-00 - Sergio Henao (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
16:04.30 - Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
16:06.00 - Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
16:08.00 - Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
16:10.00 - Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
16:12.00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
16:14.00 - Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16:16.00 - Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
16:18.00 - Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
16:20.00 - Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16:22.00 - Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange
16:24.00 - Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16:26.00 - Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16:28.00 - Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16:30.00 - Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
16:32.00 - David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:34.00 - Pierre Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
16:36.00 - Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkéa-Samsic
16:38.00 - Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
16:40.00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16:42.00 - Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
16:44.00 - Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
16:46.00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
16:48.00 - Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
16:50.00 - Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix.
