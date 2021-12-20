Man charged with robbery at Mark Cavendish's house
A 30-year-old will appear in court today after armed men broke into the cyclist's home last month
By Ryan Dabbs published
A man will appear in court today (Monday 20 December) charged with robbery as part of an investigation into the burglary at Mark Cavendish's house last month.
Four armed men broke Cavendish's house on Saturday 27 November, with the police called at 2:35am that morning. The cyclist was assaulted during the robbery, while his wife was threatened and his children watching.
Fortunately, none of the family sustained serious physical injuries.
Romario Henry was arrested on Saturday, with the 30-year-old due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today charged with two counts of robbery.
Last week, two 27-year-old men were also arrested in connection with the robbery, and have since been released on bail until January 12.
Cavendish, who was still recovering from the two broken ribs and collapsed lung he suffered at the Six Days of Ghent the week before, shared details of the incident on Twitter.
A man is due to appear in court today charged with robbery as part of an investigation into a burglary in the #Ongar area.It happened at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish around 2.35am on Saturday 27 November.Read more: https://t.co/DatgS2dVSW pic.twitter.com/Wtyx9Fo3MPDecember 20, 2021
Among the items stolen was a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches.
Cavendish also said in a police statement: “As I’m sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed – not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.
"No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home – a place where everyone should feel safe.
“The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time.
Essex Police is still continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to get in contact. They are asked to contact Loughton CID quoting reference 42/275184/21.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. You can also call 101.
