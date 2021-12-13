Mark Cavendish full of confidence heading into 2022: 'I’m going to win next year'
The 36-year-old also said that he wouldn't continue racing if he wasn't optimistic of strong performances
By Ryan Dabbs published
Mark Cavendish is full of confidence as he looks ahead to the 2022 season, claiming that he is on an upward trajectory and backs his ability to win more races next year.
Despite suffering a collapsed lung and broken ribs from a heavy crash at the Six Days of Ghent last month, and then being involved in a traumatic experience whereby armed robbers broke into his house and threatened his family while still recovering, the Manxman retains optimism that he will continue his fine form from 2021.
Cavendish won his first race in three years at the Tour de France in a brilliant comeback performance, before securing three more stage wins on the way to the green jersey - a decade after he first won the accolade - and equalling Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins at the Tour.
Speaking to The Big Issue, Cavendish said that he expects strong performances next season, regardless of the injury he is still recovering from.
He said: "Obviously this [injury] isn’t ideal, but I still think I’m going to win next year. What I win, I don’t know, but I’m pretty confident, otherwise I’d have just stopped. It’d have been a good year to stop, to come back and just do it. But I know I’m still on an upward trajectory. And I still love it."
When asked if his victories felt different in 2021 compared to years when he was expected to win, Cavendish explained expectation is something he can't control and therefore meant his wins were perhaps a bigger deal for other people than for himself.
He said: "Sportspeople have pressure. That’s part and parcel of it. But there’s a massive difference between pressure and expectation. You can control pressure. Pressure is something that other people put on you but ultimately it’s you who deals with how much of that you want to use.
"Whereas expectation is something that’s completely out of your control. That’s somebody else’s thought process. I was always expected to win and that’s why if I didn’t win, I failed.
"I was surprised [when I started winning again]. But it wasn’t disbelief, if that makes sense. I knew the work I’d put into it. Still, it hadn’t happened for so long the emotions were there."
Coming into the year, Cavendish hadn't won since 2018 and had just endured a tough season at Team Bahrain Mclaren. Struggling to secure a contract for the season, reports emerged that Cavendish was considering retirement. Fortunately, though, Deceuninck - Quick-Step offered him a lifeline, where he will stay for another season after signing a one-year contract extension.
Arriving at his new team, he wanted to eliminate the excuses he had built up with previous employers and try to rediscover the form that resulted in points classifications wins at all three Grand Tours.
Cavendish described this in the interview: "My hope was to be able to ride for this team, trying to scramble everything together. I wasn’t performing. From my perspective, I couldn’t perform properly. I had too many excuses.
"My bike didn’t fit me – that’s out of my control. A team that I don’t gel with – that’s part me, but it’s still an excuse.
"If I could come to this team and eliminate those excuses, it’s only down to me. And I knew if I could do what I can do, I knew I’d be successful."
-
-
Specialized S-Works Crux review
Is it really a high performance gravel bike, or just a re-badged cyclocross one?
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Matej Mohorič and the difficulty of repeating 2021 success, meanwhile residual suspicion of Bahrain-Victorious lingers
A remarkable season for Mohorič and Bahrain-Victorious has provided ample reason to celebrate but questions remain unanswered
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Dame Sarah Storey nominated for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year as Cavendish and the Kenny's miss out
Britain's most successful Paralympian is nominated alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Emma Raducanu and Adam Peaty
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Eddy Merckx 'wouldn't have had a problem' with Cavendish beating his Tour de France stage victory record
The 'Manx Missile' equalled the great Belgian's record at the Grand Boucle as he won four stages
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Armed men break into Mark Cavendish's family home during aggravated burglary
The British rider was recovering from his Ghent Six crash at his family home in Essex, when burglars broke in with weapons
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
WATCH: Emotional behind the scenes footage of Mark Cavendish's first stage win at the 2021 Tour de France
His reaction to victory on stage four is a part of a docuseries created by Deceuninck - Quick-Step
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish signs one-year contract extension with Deceuninck - Quick-Step
The Manxman has finally put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at the Belgian team until the end of 2022
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish suffers two broken ribs and collapsed lung in Six Days of Ghent crash
The Briton spent the night in an ICU in hospital following the collision at Kuipke Velodrome
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish FaceTimes man who got tattoo of him: 'What have you done?'
Paul James was in the cinema when Mark Cavendish phoned him
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'I hope he doesn't think I'm some fanatic weirdo': Man fulfils promise to get Mark Cavendish tattoo if he won another race
Paul James has paid homage to the sprinter's comeback with a tattoo of the Tour de France green jersey winner
By Jonny Long • Published