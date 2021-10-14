Mark Cavendish unsure on Tour de France 2022 route: 'There aren’t as many chances for the fast men'
The joint-record Tour de France stage winner would grab his 35th with victory in 2022, surpassing Eddy Merckx
By Ryan Dabbs
Mark Cavendish has suggested that sprinters won't have many opportunities to win at the 2022 Tour de France, after the full route was revealed today.
Cavendish, who earlier this year matched Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage victories, could become the most successful Tour de France stage rider ever if he wins again in 2022. However, while the 36-year-old highlights the nostalgia of starting in Copenhagen following his 2011 World Championship win, the Briton understands that the entire route makes it difficult for fast men to grab a win.
“It’s going to be a very hard Tour de France," Cavendish said. "Of course, starting from Copenhagen, where I became World Champion, brings back a lot of great memories, but those first days after the time trial could be really hectic.
"There aren’t as many chances for the fast men as in the past, so you’ll need to try to make the most out of every opportunity.”
Despite winning four stages at the 2021 Tour de France, Cavendish shared that the Tour, which features the Grand Départ in Denmark, a cobbled stage, and an Alpe d'Huez summit finish, might prove difficult in producing another stage win.
Cavendish's Deceuninck-Quick-Step team-mate and world champion Julian Alaphilippe is also expecting a tough race, though the Frenchman is clearly looking forward to the event.
“I can’t wait to discover the parcours," said Alaphilippe, "and I'm already excited for the recon of some of the stages, as there are a couple of opportunities for the puncheurs.
"What I can already tell you is that the echelons and cobblestones will make for a nice and spectacular first week. I have a special relationship with the Tour de France and I’m happy to be back at the start with the rainbow jersey on my shoulders. I want to honour it again, give my best and get to enjoy another beautiful Tour de France with the team.”
The Frenchman became the first rider from his country to win stages at four consecutive Tour de France editions in more than three decades, and is clearly relishing the opportunity to add to his tally. Kasper Asgreen, also of Deceuninck-Quick-Step, is also excited at the prospect of the 2022 Tour, especially starting in Denmark.
“I’m super excited to be starting from Denmark," said Asgreen. "I knew the route there a bit and I’m looking forward to the ITT on stage one. Stage three will pass just 100 meters from my front door and this alone makes me happy.
"Once we move to France, we’ll have some hard stages, with hills and the cobbles of Roubaix. Overall, it’s a tough course, but I can’t wait for it."
-
-
The best electric bike conversion kits and how to fit one
Feeling a little e-curious but don't want to splash the cash?
By James Bracey •
-
Best waterproof cycling phone cases reviewed
We have searched for solutions to riding with your phone, putting together seven of the best phone cases and mounts for you to view
By Josh Ross •
-
'Opi-Omi' Tour de France spectator who caused crash on opening stage to appear in court
The spectator will be facing charges of causing 'involuntary injuries' and 'endangering others'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Santini to make Tour de France leader's jerseys in 2022
Santini will be replacing French brand Le Coq Sportif after a 10 year partnership with the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish spotted cycling in central London
Cavendish will race in the World Championships on Sunday 26 September, but needed to get some miles in his legs in London
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Mark Cavendish: ‘The Tour de France is not a bike race, it’s a world sporting event’
The British sprinter shares his thoughts on the pressure of the Tour
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish and Remco Evenepoel return to racing
Cavendish comes from winning the green jersey in the Tour de France, while Remco Evenepoel returns from the Olypmics
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish joint favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year
The British sprinter made a historic comeback at the 2021 Tour de France
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish beats Tim Merlier to sprint victory in post-Tour de France crit
The British sprinter was on the podium again in the lucrative exhibition race in Flanders
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 20 of the Tour de France 2021
Pogačar secures yellow (shock), Van Aert is back, and heart-break for Küng - don’t miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •