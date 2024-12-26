Meet the long-haul trucker who’s clocked 600+ hours on his bike this year

From Zwifting in his cab to conquering the open road, this bike racer-turned-long-haul trucker makes the most of his life on the road

Long-haul trucker and cycling enthusiast Shawn Cranwell
(Image credit: Shawn Cranwell)
Caroline Dezendorf
By
published
in Features

“I’m in California now —Tulaire. Tomorrow I'm riding up to The General Sherman tree —the weather will be perfect!. On Friday, I deliver my load in Fresno, get reloaded in the area, then I'm headed home,” writes Shawn Cranwell, a long-haul truck driver based outside of Toronto, Canada, as we're trying to set up a time to speak.

After a week on the road, driving his freight load across the United States, Cranwell was taking a day off to tackle a 200-kilometre ride that would have him climbing 2,600 metres into California’s Sequoia National Park.

