Moped riders block cyclist's path before stealing e-bike in Richmond Park

The Royal Parks Police is appealing for witnesses after a cyclist in Richmond Park had their bike stolen by two men on a moped.

Taking place in the south of Richmond Park, near Ladderstile Gate, the men blocked the cyclist's path before proceeding to steal the bike. The incident occurred in the afternoon on Thursday 2 June.

The Royal Parks Police posted details of the incident on Twitter (opens in new tab), offering a description of the suspects and the stolen bike.

"We are appealing for any witnesses, dash-cam or head-cam footage following a robbery in Richmond Park near to Ladderstile gate," the Royal Parks Police statement read. "The incident occurred on 02/06/22 at 16:25, where two persons on a moped followed a cyclist along Dark hill towards Broomfield Hill.

"The moped then cut in front of the cyclist and took the bike. They then made off carrying the bike, believed down Broomfield Hill."

#WitnessAppeal We are appealing for any witnesses, dash-cam or head-cam footage following a robbery in #RichmondPark near to Ladderstile gate. The incident occurred on 02/06/22 at 16:25, where two persons on a moped followed a cyclist along Dark hill towards Broomfield Hill

The stolen bike is a grey Canyon Grail:ON electric bike.

"The suspects were described as approximately 25-years-old, male, wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms, with a white or light grey helmet."

Anyone with information of the incident should call 101, quoting crime reference number: 0406215/22.

Last October, a moped gang targeted cyclists in Richmond Park, forcibly stealing bikes from owners. The Metropolitan Police urged caution, while also confirming that an increased number of police officers had to patrol the park, a popular cycling destination, following four bike thefts in a week from a gang of four men on mopeds.

On two of the occasions, the gang also drew machetes on the cyclists - one of whom was British pro Alexandar Richardson.

The-then Alpecin-Fenix rider said he was just finishing his training at the park at around 3pm when he became aware of two mopeds following behind him. Richardson says four men on the mopeds were wearing balaclavas and that he "knew exactly they wanted to take my bike" and that he then attempted to get away as fast as possible towards a café in the park.

He said one of the mopeds knocked into him at 60kph, and continued to drag him on the floor for 100 metres when he hung onto his bike. He suffered several cuts, bruises and a swollen hip, and eventually let go of his bike when one of the assailants "pulled out a 15 inch machete."

Police officers did manage to arrest a man at the time riding through Richmond Park on a stolen motorcycle.