Murder investigation launched after cyclist dies following collision

A murder investigation has been launched in Reading after a cyclist died following a collision on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at about 23:50 on Wednesday, 14 February, on Addington Road at the junction of Cadugan Place, in the English town.

Thames Valley Police said that the cyclist, a man in his thirties, had died following a crash with a driver, and that he had also been assaulted by an occupant of the vehicle. It is not known if this was before or after the collision. The perpetrator then drove off, it was reported.

The emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday evening, but could not save the cyclist's life. He was declared dead after being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Now, a murder case has been opened by the police, with forensic investigations taking place at the scene of crime.

“We have launched a murder investigation following this incident," Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin of the Major Crime Unit, the senior investigating officer, said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died at this tragic time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances. Therefore if you have any information about what has happened, please get in touch.

The victim's next of kin are currently being supported by specially trained officers at Thames Valley Police, and an appeal has been released asking those who may have information about what happened to come forward.

DCI Brangwin said: “If you witnessed the incident, have information about what happened, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or make a report via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43240072677.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

“While our investigation continues, you will see an increased number of officers in the area," he continued. "If you are in the area and have any questions or concerns, please approach our officers and ask them any questions or pass them any information you may have.”