My 10-mile TT power hovers between 375 and 382 watts: I can’t improve by training harder, the only way to go faster is to go shopping

CW's columnist is stuck in a threshold rut

Image of Hutch writing surrounded by smarties packets
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Future edits)
By
published

One of my most regular habits as a rider is the Cycling Weekly Club 10-mile time trial on Zwift of a Wednesday evening. It’s simple, it’s quick, it’s sort of fun, and it’s easy to do at the end of a working day.

However, I’ve noticed something disturbing. My average power never varies.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Multiple national champion on the bike and award-winning author Michael Hutchinson writes for CW every week

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1