New e-bike race series announced for 2022

A brand new e-bike criterium series, has been announced, which will start in 2022 and features a global multi-city calendar.

The e-bike Grand Prix Series (EBK GP) includes ten events with ten franchise teams fielding two separate squads, one for the men's race and one for the women's race. Dubai will host the first race of the brand new criterium series, while manufacturer BMC Switzerland will develop the new e-bike used in the competition.

EBK GP will utilise e-bike technology and work with host cities to raise awareness of climate change challenges. The series will attempt to mobilise citizens and promote cleaner and greener cities.

Judith Rowan, Global Host City Director at EBK GP, said: “The E-Bike Grand Prix Series reflects the newly pivoted face of global sporting events. It is a disrupter. EBK’s technology-driven, intense race format together with a robust sustainability mandate are essential attributes of sporting events of the future.

"We are very excited to lead the charge and extremely proud to welcome Dubai – one of the world’s great innovators – as our inaugural host city partner. This is an exciting development for cycle sport and the sports industry as a whole.”

As part of hosting EBK GP, each city's government administrators will commit to tailored three-year Sustainable Transformational Mobility (STM) programmes. This is in line with the series' attempt to create a lasting green legacy across the world.

HE Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to be the first host city announced for the first-ever E-Bike Grand Prix Series – the fastest and most technologically advanced cycle sport in the world. Dubai is one of the world’s most pioneering cities, and is the embodiment of possibility and innovation, and there are clear synergies between our city’s vision and this ground-breaking sports property.

“The EBK GP will not only create a sensational sport experience in the city, but it will further advance Dubai’s sustainability achievements, especially at a time when we are hosting Expo 2020, which is championing sustainability and promoting a future where mankind can live in harmony with nature and technology.”

All ten teams will use BMC Switzerland's e-bike for the race, and will attempt to add to what EBK GP is claiming will be the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly cycle sport in the world.