New York City passes bill to try and stop e-bike battery fires
There were over 200 fires caused by lithium-ion battery in the city last year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
New York City Council has passed a significant safety legislation regarding e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries in response to a worrying number of fires in the city.
Last year, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded to 220 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, in which six people died and another 147 were injured. This increased rate of incidences has continued into 2023, with the FDNY called out to an average of three battery fires a week.
The city council’s new bill, passed unanimously on Thursday but still awaiting the Mayor’s approval, seeks to combat this problem by banning e-mobility devices and batteries that don’t meet a minimum safety standard.
As a requirement, e-bikes will have to be certified to UL 2849 - an approved electrical and fire safety standard - in order to be sold, rented or leased in New York City.
City council speaker Adrienne Adams said: “The toll that fires are increasingly having on families and communities is devastating and requires the urgent attention of all levels of government.
“We must reduce the avoidable fire tragedies caused by the wide proliferation of uncertified lithium-ion batteries. These bills are an initial step to increase public education and reduce the growing commercial circulation of uncertified batteries that pose the greatest danger.”
The new legislation will only be enforced once the Mayor has signed it, and will then take 180 days to come into effect. Anyone who doesn’t comply will not be fined for a first offence, but will then face fines of up to $1,000 each time.
Alongside the ban, New York City Council’s legislation also calls for a series of public education campaigns and a restriction on using cells from used batteries to recondition lithium-ion batteries.
The issue of battery fires is, however, by no means confined to the city. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been hundreds of reports from 39 out of the 50 U.S. states regarding incidents of fire and overheating of e-mobility products, as well as many other incidences worldwide.
Last December, CPSC sent a letter to thousands of e-mobility manufacturers, distributors and retailers, calling on them to ensure their products comply with established safety standards, or face possible sanctions. These safety standards include ANSI/CAN/UL 2272, ANSI/CAN/UL 2849 and the UL standards.
“Compliance with the standards should be demonstrated by certification from an accredited testing laboratory,” said CPSC director Robert Kaye, adding that consumers “risk serious injury or death” if their devices do not meet safety standards.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Who will conquer the gravel? Eight riders to watch in the women's Strade Bianche
Our top eight picks to land a podium finish in the Piazza del Campo
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Matej Mohorič considering using a dropper seatpost for Strade Bianche
The Bahrain Victorious star won Milan-San Remo in 2022 with the help of a dropper post
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Parents of tragic e-bike fatality settle; Rad Power Bikes pushes back
North America's largest e-bike company, Rad Power Bikes, is fighting a wrongful death lawsuit denying liability.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
E-bike manufacturers and retailers told they must comply with safety standards
39 U.S. states report hundreds of e-micro-mobility fires or overheating incidents
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Rad Power Bikes suffers a third round of layoffs
North America's largest e-bike company, Rad Power Bikes, is currently conducting its third round of layoffs in a year filled with lawsuits, manufacturing defects, layoffs and a market downturn.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Watch: An e-bike takes on the wall of death
Super73 produce special machine that can beat gravity
By Adam Becket • Published
-
New York City saw three e-bike battery fires in the past 24 hours
Lithium-ion battery fires continue to wreak havoc on New York City as three fires spark in the past 24 hours alone, pushing the total of such fires past 200.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Watch: Fire caused by faulty e-bike batteries blows out window
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service share footage to urge people to only buy from reputable retailers
By Adam Becket • Published
-
ABS on e-bikes? It’s what potential consumers want, study finds
More than half of potential e-bike buyers would like an anti-lock braking system on their bikes but without the added costs...
By Anne-Marije Rook • Last updated
-
Founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes steps down
After 15 years at the helm, Mike Radenbaugh, the founder of North America's largest e-bike company, Rad Power Bikes, will step down from his role as CEO.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published